The Game Awards finden 2021 erstmals seit Covid 19 wieder als Publikumsveranstaltung statt. Wir verfolgen diese Veranstaltung mit echtem Show Charakter natürlich für euch und haben im Folgenden die Liste der Preisträger für euch zusammengestellt.
The Game Awards 2021 – Die Preisträger
- Best Sound Design: Forza Horizon 5 (Xbox Game Studios / Turn 10)
- Players Voice Award: Halo Infinite (Xbox Game Studios / 343 Industries)
- Best Independend Game: Kena – Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)
- Best Debut Indie Game: Kena – Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)
- Best Performance: Maggi Robertson (Für ihre Rolle in Resident Evil Village)
- Best Action Game: Returnal (Housemarque)
- Best Art Direction: Deathloop (Arkane / Bethesda)
- Best RPG: Tales of Arise (Bandai Namco)
- Best Score and Music: Nier Replikant (Square Enix)
- Content Creator of the Year: Dream
- Best Multiplayer Game: It Takes Two (Hazelight)
- Best Mobile Game: Genshin Impact
- Best Narrative: Marvels Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal / Square Enix)
- Best Action-Adventure Game: Metroid Dread (MercurySteam / Nintendo)
- Best Ongoing Game: Final Fantasy 14 Online
- Best Community Support; Final Fantasy 14 Online
- Innovation in Accessibility: Forza Horizon 5 (Xbox Game Studios / Turn 10)
- Best Sports/Racing Game: Forza Horizon 5 (Xbox Game Studios / Turn 10)
- Games For Impact Award: Life is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine / Square Enix)
- Best Game Direction: Deathloop (Arkane / Bethesda)
Diese Liste halten wir momentan während der Show für euch live auf dem Laufenden