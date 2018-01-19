Update:

Das Update ist nun verfügbar! Folgende Inhalte bietet es:

Expansion Pass: New Quests Pack 1

Passion of the Artisan (Quest available in Chapter 2)

M.I.A. Nopon (Quest available in Chapter 3)

Industrial Sort of Tour (Quest available in Chapter 5)

Midnight Feasting (Quest available in Chapter 7)

The Lone Watchman (Quest available in Chapter 10)

Expansion Pass: Helpful Items Pack 3

Driver Essentials Set 2: Rare Core Crystal x10, Legendary Core Crystal x1, Overdrive Protocol x1

Tora’s Favorite Thing: Juicy Samod x3

Poppi α’s Favorite Thing: Fizz Juice x3

Charming Driver Gear: Auto-Balancer x1

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 version 1.2.0 patch notes

Fixed an issue in which parts set to a specific Skill RAM failed to provide their intended effects.

Adjusted the Gormott regular quest “The Riddle on the Wall” to make it completable regardless of player progression in the main story.

Adjusted Finch’s Blade Quest “Birds of a Feather” to make it completable regardless of player progression in the main story.

Fixed an issue in Agate’s Blade Quest “Precious Yearnings” preventing quest progression.

Added functionality to allow players to receive the first round of quests and the second round of items associated with the Expansion Pass.

Voiced segments in menus can now be skipped with the A or B button.

Nintendo gibt bekannt, dass das aktuelle Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Update 1.2.0 mitsamt einem neuen „New Quests“-DLC am heutigen 19. Januar in Japan erscheinen wird. Vermutlich werden die Downloads auch heute Abend bereits in Deutschland zur Verfügung stehen.

Das Update enthält folgende, neue Quests:

– The Artisan’s Suffering (Kapitel 2)

– The Nopon who Went Missing (Kapitel 3)

– Abandoned Factory Exploration Tour (Kapitel 5)

– Dining Hall at Late Night (Kapitel 7)

– Scout Soldier (Kapitel 10)

Zusätzlich spendiert Nintendo 10 x seltene Kernkristalle, 1 x legendärer Kernkristall, 1 x Overdrive Protokoll, uvm. Ausführliche Patch Notes will Nintendo in Kürze veröffentlichen.