News

Xbox One Dashboard – Neues Alpha Update für Insider

Xbox One
Philipp Briel

Philipps Herz schlägt seit seiner frühen Kindheit für die gesamte Welt der Videospiele. Außerdem ist er ein absoluter Serienjunkie, bekennender Metal-Head und frischgebackener Familienvater.

Vorheriger ArtikelStreet Fighter II Limited Edition für SNES angekündigt
Nächster ArtikelCall of Duty WWII Private Beta auf Xbox One steht zum Download bereit
Kommentare (0)

Antworten

Deine Email Adresse wird nicht veröffentlicht. Benötigte Felder sind mit markiert mit *

Bitte numerische Zahl (1, 2, 3, …) eingeben. * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.