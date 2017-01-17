Es ist Dienstag. Besitzer einer Xbox One oder Xbox 360 wissen was das bedeutet: Die neuen Deals with Gold sind da. Auch in dieser Woche gibt es wieder einige interessante Vergünstigungen, die wir euch natürlich nicht vorenthalten wollen.

Xbox One – Deals with Gold – 17. Januar bis 23. Januar 2017

• Back to the Future: The Game – 8,25€ – 67% Rabatt

• Eventide: Slavic Fable – 6,99€ – 30% Rabatt

• Forza Horizon 2/Forza Motorsport 5-Bundle – 40,00€ – 50% Rabatt

• Forza Horizon 2: Auto-Paket Fast & Furious – 2,50€ – 75% Rabatt

• Forza Horizon 2 Car Pass – 5,00€ – 80% Rabatt

• Forza Horizon 3 – Autopass – 17,99€ – 40% Rabatt

• Infinite Air with Mark McMorris – 19,49€ – 35% Rabatt

• R.B.I. Baseball 16 – 6,60€ – 67% Rabatt

• Rocksmith 2014 Edition – Remastered – 20,00€ – 60% Rabatt

• Siegcraft Commander – 13,39€ – 33% Rabatt

• Song of the Deep – 7,50€ – 50% Rabatt

• The Walking Dead: Season 1 and Season 2 – Bundle – 14,85€ – 67% Rabatt

Xbox One – Spotlight Sale – 17. Januar bis 23. Januar 2017

• Forza Horizon 3 – Hupen-Beschleuniger – 0,89€ – 70% Rabatt

• Madden NFL 17 – 35,00€ – 50% Rabatt

• Madden NFL 17-Deluxe-Edition – 40,00€ – 50% Rabatt

• Madden NFL 17-Super-Deluxe-Edition – 50,00€ – 50% Rabatt

Xbox 360 – Deals with Gold – 17. Januar bis 23. Januar 2017

• Back to the Future: The Game – 4,99€ – 75% Rabatt

• Contrast – 2,49€ – 75% Rabatt

• Farming Simulator – 4,99€ – 75% Rabatt

• Mars: War Logs – 2,37€ – 75% Rabatt

• Omerta – City of Gangsters – 4,99€ – 75% Rabatt

• Omerta – City of Gangsters: Damsel in Distress – 1,49€ – 50% Rabatt

• Omerta – City of Gangsters: The Arms Industry – 1,49€ – 50% Rabatt

• Omerta – City of Gangsters: The Bulgarian Colossus – 0,99€ – 50% Rabatt

• Omerta – City of Gangsters: The Con Artist – 1,49€ – 50% Rabatt

• Omerta – City of Gangsters: The Japanese Incentive – 2,49€ – 50% Rabatt

