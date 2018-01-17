Image default
News Xbox One

Xbox Artistic Adventure Game Sale mit fetten Rabatten

von Christian Ibe081

Im Microsoft Store ist ein neuer Xbox Artistic Adventure Game Sale gestartet, welcher mit fetten Rabatten von bis zu 80 % lockt. Im Preis reduziert sind einige erstklassige ID@Xbox-Spiele. Klickt einfach die jeweiligen Spieltitel an, um zum Store zu gelangen.

What Remains of Edith Finch -33 %

Inside -50 %

The Long Dark -40 %

Oddworld: New ’n‘ Tasty – Deluxe Edition -75 %

Pillars of Eternity – Complete Edition -40 %

Octodad -75 %

Dear Esther -60%

Tacoma -50 %

AER -33 %

Another World -80 %

 
 
 
Firewatch -50 %
 
LIMBO -50 %
 
Oceanhorn -50 %
 
RiME -40 %
 
 
Teslagrad -70 %
 

