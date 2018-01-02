Image default
Taktik-RPG Mercenaries Saga Chronicles Trilogy kommt für die Switch

von Christian Ibe061

Circle Ent hat bestätigt, dass die Taktik-RPGs Mercenaries Saga Chronicles Trilogy schon bald für Nintendo Switch im eShop erscheinen werden. Die Trilogie beinhaltet alle drei Serienteile, die bislang für den Nintendo 3DS erschienen sind. Weitere Details nannte man bislang allerdings nicht, diese sollen jedoch bereits in Kürze folgen.

Dieses Video ansehen auf YouTube.

 

