Taktik-RPG Mercenaries Saga Chronicles Trilogy kommt für die Switch

Circle Ent hat bestätigt, dass die Taktik-RPGs Mercenaries Saga Chronicles Trilogy schon bald für Nintendo Switch im eShop erscheinen werden. Die Trilogie beinhaltet alle drei Serienteile, die bislang für den Nintendo 3DS erschienen sind. Weitere Details nannte man bislang allerdings nicht, diese sollen jedoch bereits in Kürze folgen.

Exciting news! Very soon we will release Mercenaries Saga Chronicles on the Switch eShop – the full RPG trilogy on Nintendo hardware for the first time! More details soon… #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/qwgVUGtPGj

— CIRCLE Ent. (@CIRCLE_Ent) 31. Dezember 2017