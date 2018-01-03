Image default
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle könnte schon bald mit neuen Story-Inhalten versorgt werden

von Lars Schulze047

Während wir in Deutschland noch auf einen offiziellen Erscheinungstermin für die zusätzlichen Story-Inhalte von Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle warten, scheint es so, als ob der japanische eShop bereits die Antwort parat zu haben, wie ein Twitter-Eintrag beweisen könnte.

Demnach erscheint der DLC am 30. Juni 2018

 

Quelle

 

