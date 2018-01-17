Weapon Adjustment

Splattershot Jr.

Custom Splattershot Jr. Made it easier to ink the area under your feet.

Dynamo Roller

Gold Dynamo Roller Increased the maximum damage for horizontal/vertical swings from 150.0 to 180.0.

Adjusted how damage from horizontal swings decreases over distance. The distance at which you can deal 100.0+ damage remains the same, but the distance at which you can deal 50.0+ damage has been increased by roughly 21%.

Adjusted how damage from vertical swings decreases over distance. The distance at which you can deal 100.0+ damage remains the same, but the distance at which you can deal 50.0+ damage has been increased by roughly 11%.

Flingza Roller

Foil Flingza Roller Expanded the area inkable with a vertical swing.

Adjusted how damage from vertical swings decreases over distance. The distance at which you can deal 100.0+ damage has been increased by roughly 11%, and the distance at which you can deal 50.0+ damage has been increased by roughly 13%.

Inkbrush

Inkbrush Nouveau Increased movement speed while swinging roughly 67%.

Bamboozler 14 Mk I Increased in-air charge speed roughly 100%.

Goo Tuber Increased damage when not fully charged by roughly 63%. Due to this change, damage becomes 100.0+ when charge reaches roughly 71%.

Decreased the range a shot flies just before a full charge by roughly 5%.

Slosher

Slosher Deco

Hero Slosher Replica Reduced movement penalty after firing by 4/60 of a second.

Increased the size of the closest ink generated, and the likelihood that it will be generated at the players’ feet.

Heavy Splatling

Heavy Splatling Deco

Hero Splatling Replica Increased damage from 28.0 to 32.0.

Dapple Dualies

Dapple Dualies Nouveau Slightly increased the size of hit detection between each shot and the player, making it easier to hit an opponent.

Reduced ink consumption when firing by roughly 17%.

Reduced the interval between sliding and when you can use a sub/special weapon by 4/60 of a second.

Splat Dualies

Enperry Splat Dualies

Hero Dualie Replicas Slightly increased the size of hit detection between each shot and the player, making it easier to hit an opponent.

Reduced the interval between sliding and when you can use a sub/special weapon by 4/60 of a second.

Glooga Dualies Slightly increased the size of hit detection between each shot and the player, making it easier to hit an opponent.

Reduced ink consumption when firing by roughly 11%.

Reduced the width of the shot spread for shots immediately after firing.