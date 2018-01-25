Image default
Sonic Forces Super Sonic DLC weiterhin kostenlos

SEGA hat bestätigt, dass der Sonic Forces Super Sonic DLC weiterhin kostenlos zur Verfügung gestellt wird. Nachdem der Download des goldenen Super Sonic zum Release kostenlos angeboten wurde, schlug der DLC mittlerweile mit € 1.99 zu Buche.

Wie der offizielle Sonic-Twitteraccount nun bestätigt hat, wird die goldene Variante von Sonic auch zukünftig dauerhaft kostenlos zum Download bereit stehen. 

