Ridley, Inkling und Wolf erscheinen als amiibo

Mit Ridley, Inkling und Wolf wurde eine neue Welle von amiibo aus der Super Smash Bros.-Serie auf Twitter angekündigt. Die drei Sammelfiguren sollen am 07. Dezember erscheinen und werden ungefähr 14 Euro kosten.
Hier der Tweet:
Ridley, Inkling and Wolf are coming to the Super Smash Bros. series of #amiibo! These amiibo will arrive 12/7 and will retail for $15.99.
Looking for an original Super Smash Bros. amiibo? Many of these will also be re-released starting later this year and will be $12.99 pic.twitter.com/Pd32ehkuCZ
— Nintendo Versus (@NintendoVS) 12. Juli 2018