Ridley, Inkling und Wolf erscheinen als amiibo

Mit Ridley, Inkling und Wolf wurde eine neue Welle von amiibo aus der Super Smash Bros.-Serie auf Twitter angekündigt. Die drei Sammelfiguren sollen am 07. Dezember erscheinen und werden ungefähr 14 Euro kosten.

Ridley, Inkling and Wolf are coming to the Super Smash Bros. series of #amiibo! These amiibo will arrive 12/7 and will retail for $15.99.

Looking for an original Super Smash Bros. amiibo? Many of these will also be re-released starting later this year and will be $12.99 pic.twitter.com/Pd32ehkuCZ

— Nintendo Versus (@NintendoVS) 12. Juli 2018