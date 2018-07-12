Image default
Ridley, Inkling und Wolf erscheinen als amiibo

von Lars Schulze077

Mit Ridley, Inkling und Wolf wurde eine neue Welle von amiibo aus der Super Smash Bros.-Serie auf Twitter angekündigt. Die drei Sammelfiguren sollen am 07. Dezember erscheinen und werden ungefähr 14 Euro kosten.

Hier der Tweet:

 

Quelle

