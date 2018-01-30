Image default
News Xbox One

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Patch #7 auf Xbox One veröffentlicht

von Christian Ibe0171

PUBG Corps. wird heute um 10:00 Uhr den PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Patch #7 für die Xbox One einspielen und den Battle Royale-Shooter damit weiter verbessern. Wieder einmal konnte das allgemeine Gameplay optimiert werden und auch die Steuerung soll nun weniger Verzögerung aufweisen.

 PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Patch #7

Gameplay

We’ve listened to your feedback and further modified the damage players can inflict on vehicles, increasing areas of vulnerability. This includes:

  • Increased damage to the vehicle body, and significant damage to the wheels when targeted with gunfire
  • Increased vehicle damage when successfully targeted with a grenade
  • Both driver and passenger will suffer increased injuries from crashing into objects or other vehicles (Dacia, UAZ, and Buggy)
  • Slight reduction to player damage when being struck by a vehicle

Optimization

  • Continued optimization to controller input lag
  • Visual quality of reticle is improved (Red Dot, Holographic, and 2x Sight)

Bug fixes

  • Resolved issue where inventory may highlight the wrong column when looting
  • The sensitivity setting for 4x Scope is now also applied to the permanent scope on the VSS
  • Auto-run (double-clicking the left stick) is disabled when aiming down sights
  • Players can now use the D-Pad while in the map view without switching melee, pistol, or throwing weapons
  • Removing the marker from the map when pressing (Y) will no longer switch primary/secondary weapons
  • Fixed issue where the crosshair is not correctly displayed after players reconnect to a game session

 

28 Jahre jung | Reisebegeistert | Nintendo-Fan | GZG-Urgestein

