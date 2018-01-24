Für Xbox-Spieler steht ein neues Update für den Battle Royale-Titel Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds (unser Test) zum Download bereit. Der Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds Patch 6 bringt einige neue Funktionen mit sich.

So ist es fortan möglich, eine Auto-Run-Funktion zu aktivieren, indem ihr den linken Stick doppelt anklickt. Ausgerüstete Waffen könnt ihr zudem ab sofort mit dem Y-Knopf aus dem Inventar entfernen. Hinzu gesellen sich weitere Bugfixes und Fehlerbehebungen.

Die Patchnotes – Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds Patch 6

Gameplay

Auto-run function has been added (from a standstill, double clicking L3 will activate auto-run)

Players can now drop equipped weapons with Y button when inventory screen is active

Grenades can once again be cycled by tapping right on D pad

Players can now cancel casting actions while the inventory screen is active

Optimization

Continued optimizations and crash fixes

Option

Game controller guide has been updated

Bugfixes

Buildings around the Military Base have had their collision adjusted

Camera shake when riding as a passenger in vehicles has been reduced

Inventory character models have returned to their normal stance

Fixed a camera issue created by unintended Aim Down Sights and Free Look interactions

„A“ button will no longer refresh game results screen

Team UI will now correctly show the proper direction teammates are facing over larger distances

Player changes to markers on the in-game map will now be properly applied to their teammate’s in-game map

Fixed an issue where switching to throwables under certain conditions left the player empty-handed

Adjusted character positioning when exiting vehicles and parachutes