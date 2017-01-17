Publisher Koeci Tecmo gibt bekannt, dass das Action-Rollenspiel NioH den Goldstatus erreicht hat. Demnach wird der Dark Souls-Konkurrent wie geplant am 08. Februar für PlayStation 4 erscheinen.

Außerdem äußerte sich der Publisher zu den Inhalten des Season Pass und dem PVP-Modus des Spiels.

Genauere Details zu den Inhalten des Season Pass konnte Entwickler Team Ninja bislang allerdings nicht nennen. Fest steht allerdings, dass dieser ganze drei Erweiterungen für das Spiel bieten wird. Allerdings steht dieser ab sofort zum Download bereit.

Darüberhinaus wird der versprochene PvP-Modus, in dem mehrere Spieler gegeneinander antreten dürfen, als kostenloses Update relativ kurz nach Verkaufsstart nachgereicht werden.

“We plan to offer a player-versus-player mode for free in the near future following launch,” Hayashi said. “There is also a season pass available for pre-order on the PlayStation Store that will add three large downloadable contents in short term after the game is released.”