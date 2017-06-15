Nintendo: Alle Videos zumSplatoon 2 World Inkling Invitational jetzt auf YouTube

Bei Nintendo hat man sich wohl gedacht, dass man Splatoon 2, den Nachfolger zum kunterbunten und sehr erfolgreichen Tintenshooter wohl mit einem großen internationalen Wettbewerb auf der E3 bewirbt. Den gesamten Stream hat Nintendo jetzt bei YouTube veröffentlicht, aufgeteilt in einzelne Videos, die wir euch an dieser Stelle natürlich sehr gerne präsentieren.
2017 Splatoon 2 World Inkling Invitational – Round Robin – Part 1
2017 Splatoon 2 World Inkling Invitational – Round Robin – Part 2
2017 Splatoon 2 World Inkling Invitational – Semifinal 1: Japan vs Europe
2017 Splatoon 2 Inkling Invitational – Semifinal 2: Australia vs USA
2017 Splatoon 2 World Inkling Invitational – Grand Finals: Japan vs USA