Der Dritte neue Held für die Switchversion von Arena of Valor steht in den Startlöchern. Hierbei handelt es sich um die Schützin Tel’Annas. Sie ist ab Dienstag den 23.10.2018 02:00 spielbar. Im folgenden Listen wir die wichtigsten Einzelheiten auf.

Spielweise

Gespielt wird die Bogenschützin auf der Ds-Lane. Mit einem Supportet oder Tank solltet ihr dann von hinten auf eure Gegner schießen.

In der Switch Version habt ihr mit Kriknak nur einen Counter und seid dadurch weniger gefährdet.

Skills

Eagle Eye – After learning this ability, Tel’Annas’ normal attacks reduce the target’s movement speed by 6%. Stacks up to 5 times.After activating this ability, Tel’Annas’ range significantly increases and her attack speed increases for by 30/32/34/36/38/40% 3 seconds. Also, her normal attacks are imbued with dark power and deal 40/48/56/64/72/80 (+0.55 AD) magic damage and the same amount of physical damage. While active, normal attacks place an additional stack of the movement speed reducing effect.

Penetrating Shot – Tel’Annas fires 3 arrows simultaneously, dealing 180/210/240/270/300/330 (+1.0 AD) physical damage to enemies in their paths and reducing their movement speed by 40% for 2 seconds. The arrows lose 20% damage for each enemy hit, up to 40% damage loss.

Arrow of Chaos – After charging for a short period. Tel’Annas combines the power of Darkness and Morning Star and fires an Arrow of Chaos, dealing 200/300/400 (+0.6 AD) physical damage. Enemies further away take more damage up to 400/600/800 (+1.0 AD) physical damage. Enemies along the arrow’s path are knocked back and stunned, with enemies further along the path of the arrow stunned for a longer period. Tel’Annas gains 30% movement speed for 2 seconds.

The Morning Star – Passive – Tel’Annas attack damage is increased by 8% when there are ally heroes nearby.

Empfohlene Arcana

Atrocity – Krit. Chance +1.6%

Guerrilla – Angriffsgeschw. +1%

– Bewegungsgeschw. +1%

Skewer – Angriffsschaden +0.9

– Rüstungsdurchdringung +6.4

Quests

Wie bei jedem neuen Helden bekommt auch Tel’Annas tägliche Quests.