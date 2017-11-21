Sony hat die Neuheiten im PlayStation Store KW47 2017 bekannt gegeben. In dieser Woche erwarten PlayStation-Spieler einige absolute Highlights. Bereits morgen erreichen uns die neuen Playlink-Spiele, darunter Wissen ist Macht und Hidden Agenda. Am Donnerstag dürfen Interessierte Hand an die Project CARS 2 Demo legen, während am Freitag die Zombies wieder los sind in Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 – Frosty Deluxe Edition.
Die Neuheiten im PlayStation Store KW47 2017
PS4
ab 21.11.
Cities: Skylines – Premium Edition
Professional Construction – The Simulation
MONSTER OF THE DEEP: FINAL FANTASY XV
Planet of the Apes: Last Frontier
Planet of the Apes: Last Frontier – Team Ape Bundle
Rec Room
ACA NEOGEO MUTATION NATION
ACA NEOGEO THE KING OF FIGHTERS ’97
Farmer & Forestry Bundle
The Jackbox Party Quadpack
ab 22.11.
Wissen ist Macht
Hidden Agenda
Battle of the Bulge
The Count Lucanor
Discovery
Holiday DLC Bundle 2 (Primal Carnage: Extinction)
Holiday Mega Game Bundle (Primal Carnage: Extinction)
ab 23.11.
Arcade Archives ELEVATOR ACTION
DWVR
Riptide GP Bundle
Vector Unit Triple Pack
Project CARS 2 Demo
ab 24.11.
PvZ GW2 – Frosty Standard Edition
Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 – Frosty Deluxe Edition
X-Morph: Defense Digital Deluxe Edition
X-Morph: Defense + Soundtrack
PS Vita
The PixelJunk Bundle ab 21.11.