Cyber-Week, Black-Friday, was auch immer. Für PlayStation Plus-Mitglieder sind bereits heute die Mega Wochenend-Angebote im PlayStation Store gestartet. Alle anderen Mitglieder müssen sich noch bis Freitag gedulden.
Bis zu 60 % Rabatt sind möglich, mit dabei sind einige Angebote, die sich wirklich sehen lassen können.
Tipp: Im Moment bekommt ihr 75 Euro Guthaben für den PlayStation Store für 62,68 Euro bei Nokeys. Nutzt dafür einfach den Gutschein „MDZ7“
Die Mega Wochenend-Angebote im PlayStation Store
>> Zu den Angebote im PlayStation Store <<
|Rabatt
|Name
|Preis
|Preis PS PS+
|−40%
|NBA 2K18
|€49.99
|€29.99
|PS3
|€49.99
|−50%
|Farming Simulator 18
|€29.99
|€14.99
|PSVita
|€29.99
|−40%
|NBA 2K18 Legend Edition
|€99.99
|€59.99
|PS4
|€99.99
|−40%
|FIFA 18 Ronaldo Edition
|€89.99
|€53.99
|PS4
|€89.99
|−40%
|FIFA 18
|€59.99
|€35.99
|PS3
|€59.99
|−50%
|F1™ 2017
|€69.99
|€34.99
|PS4
|€69.99
|−60%
|FOR HONOR™ GOLD EDITION
|€109.99
|€43.99
|PS4
|€109.99
|−70%
|FOR HONOR™ DELUXE EDITION
|€79.99
|€23.99
|PS4
|€79.99
|−70%
|Sniper Elite 4 Digital Deluxe Edition
|€99.99
|€29.99
|PS4
|€99.99
|−50%
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Wildlands – Gold Edition
|€109.99
|€54.99
|PS4
|€109.99
|−75%
|Thief
|€14.99
|€3.74
|PS3
|€14.99
|−75%
|Mafia II
|€29.99
|€7.49
|PS3
|€29.99
|−70%
|Assassin’s Creed® Rogue
|€29.99
|€8.99
|PS3
|€29.99
|−75%
|Tomb Raider Digitale Edition
|€14.99
|€3.74
|PS3
|€14.99
|−70%
|Assassin’s Creed Naval Edition
|€29.99
|€8.99
|PS3
|€29.99
|−50%
|Tom Clancy‘s Rainbow Six Siege Complete Edition
|€89.99
|€44.99
|PS4
|€89.99
|−70%
|DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 DELUXE EDITION
|€94.99
|€28.49
|PS4
|€94.99
|−50%
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Year 2 Gold Edition
|€69.95
|€34.97
|PS4
|€69.95
|−70%
|Sniper Elite 4
|€69.99
|€20.99
|PS4
|€69.99
|−50%
|Star Trek™: Bridge Crew
|€49.99
|€24.99
|PS4
|€49.99
|−40%
|I Expect You To Die
|€24.99
|€14.99
|PS4
|€24.99
|−50%
|Wolfenstein® II: The New Colossus™ Deluxe Edition (CUSA07379)
|€89.99
|€44.99
|PS4
|€89.99
|−70%
|God of War® Collection Volume II
|€19.99
|€5.99
|PS3
|€19.99
|−60%
|Grand Theft Auto V
|€39.99
|€15.99
|PS3
|€39.99
|−60%
|The Brookhaven Experiment
|€17.99
|€7.19
|PS4
|€17.99
|−50%
|Eagle Flight
|€39.99
|€19.99
|PS4
|€39.99
|−60%
|Carnival Games® VR
|€19.99
|€7.99
|PS4
|€19.99
|−60%
|Werewolves Within
|€29.99
|€11.99
|PS4
|€29.99
|−70%
|DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2
|€69.99
|€20.99
|PS4
|€69.99
|−70%
|Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma
|€39.99
|€11.99
|PSVita
|€39.99
|−25%
|ARK: Survival Evolved Season Pass
|€44.99
|€33.74
|PS4
|€44.99
|−50%
|Bodycheck
|€4.99
|PSVita
|€9.99
|−70%
|God of War® Collection
|€19.99
|€5.99
|PS3
|€19.99
|−40%
|WWE 2K18 Digital Deluxe Edition
|€99.99
|€59.99
|PS4
|€99.99
|−40%
|Batman™: Arkham VR
|€19.99
|€11.99
|PS4
|€19.99
|−50%
|Knack 2
|€39.99
|€19.99
|PS4
|€39.99
|−40%
|ARK: Survival Evolved Explorer’s Edition
|€99.99
|€59.99
|PS4
|€99.99
|−40%
|Need for Speed™ Payback
|€69.99
|€41.99
|PS4
|€69.99
|−40%
|NBA 2K18
|€69.99
|€41.99
|PS4
|€69.99
|−40%
|Gran Turismo™ Sport Digital Deluxe Edition
|€69.99
|€41.99
|PS4
|€69.99
|−30%
|FIFA 18 ICON Edition
|€99.99
|€69.99
|PS4
|€99.99
|−40%
|Need for Speed™ Payback – Deluxe Edition
|€89.99
|€53.99
|PS4
|€89.99
|−40%
|FIFA 18
|€69.99
|€41.99
|PS4
|€69.99
|−50%
|Gran Turismo™ Sport
|€59.99
|€29.99
|PS4
|€59.99
|−70%
|Battlezone
|€39.99
|€11.99
|PS4
|€39.99
|−75%
|Gravity Rush™ Remastered
|€29.99
|€7.49
|PS4
|€29.99
|−60%
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Wildlands – Standard Edition
|€69.99
|€27.99
|PS4
|€69.99
|−50%
|PlayStation®VR Worlds
|€29.99
|€14.99
|PS4
|€29.99
|−75%
|BIOSHOCK TRILOGY PACK
|€59.99
|€14.99
|PS3
|€59.99
|−60%
|Bloodborne™
|€34.99
|€13.99
|PS4
|€34.99
|−25%
|Assassin’s Creed® Origins – GOLD EDITION
|€99.99
|€74.99
|PS4
|€99.99
|−60%
|Grand Theft Auto V
|€69.99
|€27.99
|PS4
|€69.99
|−40%
|Horizon Zero Dawn™ Digital Deluxe Edition
|€69.99
|€41.99
|PS4
|€69.99
|−30%
|Assassin’s Creed® Origins – DELUXE EDITION
|€79.99
|€55.99
|PS4
|€79.99
|−40%
|WWE 2K18
|€69.99
|€41.99
|PS4
|€69.99
|−50%
|Uncharted™: The Nathan Drake Collection
|€34.99
|€17.49
|PS4
|€34.99
|−50%
|Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
|€39.99
|€19.99
|PS4
|€39.99
|−50%
|Wolfenstein® II: The New Colossus™ (CUSA07379)
|€69.99
|€34.99
|PS4
|€69.99
|−30%
|Mittelerde™: Schatten des Krieges™ Gold-Edition
|€109.99
|€76.99
|PS4
|€109.99
|−30%
|Assassin’s Creed® Origins
|€69.99
|€48.99
|PS4
|€69.99
|−70%
|The Last of Us™ Game of the Year Edition
|€29.99
|€8.99
|PS3
|€29.99
|−50%
|ARK: Survival Evolved
|€69.99
|€34.99
|PS4
|€69.99
|−30%
|Life is Strange: Before the Storm Deluxe Edition
|€24.99
|€17.49
|PS4
|€24.99
|−60%
|Bloodborne™: Game of the Year Edition
|€44.99
|€17.99
|PS4
|€44.99
|−40%
|Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen
|€24.99
|€14.99
|PS4
|€24.99
|−50%
|UNCHARTED™ 4: A Thief’s End Digital Edition
|€39.99
|€19.99
|PS4
|€39.99
|−50%
|The Evil Within® 2
|€69.99
|€34.99
|PS4
|€69.99
|−50%
|Horizon Zero Dawn™
|€59.99
|€29.99
|PS4
|€59.99
|−60%
|Ratchet & Clank™
|€34.99
|€13.99
|PS4
|€34.99
|−60%
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Wildlands – Deluxe Edition
|€79.99
|€31.99
|PS4
|€79.99
|−40%
|Mittelerde™: Schatten des Krieges™
|€69.99
|€41.99
|PS4
|€69.99
|−60%
|Sports Bar VR
|€17.99
|€7.19
|PS4
|€17.99
