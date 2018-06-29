Eine Woche nach Release des Spiels hat Nintendo heute Mario Tennis Aces Update 1.1.1 veröffentlicht, welches zahlreiche Verbesserungen für das Sportspiel beinhaltet. Der Download des Updates sollte beim Starten der Nintendo Switch automatisch heruntergeladen werden.
Das steckt in Mario Tennis Aces Update 1.1.1
Mario Tennis Aces Update 1.1.1 bringt vor allem Veränderungen für die Online-Turniere, aber auch für den Story-Modus mit sich. Unter anderem gibt es in den Online-Turnieren nun ein neues Rating-System, welches die Stärke des jeweiligen Spielers anzeigt.
Außerdem behebt das Update einige Performance-Probleme und passt die Balance des Spiels an.
Mario Tennis Aces Update 1.1.1
Online-Turniere:
- The “Rating” feature will be added to the game on July 1, 2018. Ratings scores will start at 2,000 and go up after scoring points and go down when losing points in matches. It is a score that shows how strong the player is. (The in-game ranking board will continue to be based on Total Points.)
- In cases where there is a disconnection during a match, ratings will go up or down based on the score in that match at that time.
- When there is great discrepancy between players in ability, a player’s rating may not go up even if they win.
Abenteuer-Modus:
- Forest Practice Court: We have adjusted how often the opponent uses Zone Shots.
- Forest Edge: We have adjusted how quickly the opponent responds to shots.
- Reflection Room: We have adjusted how much Energy is refilled.
- Royal Chamber: We have adjusted how much Energy is refilled.
Weitere Änderungen:
- Online Tournament: We have addressed an issue of settings not aligning with Options settings when starting a match.
- Online Tournament: We have addressed an issue of the game freezing when pressing certain buttons after there is a communication error.
- There will be further adjustments to game balance in matches and character performance.