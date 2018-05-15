Image default
Japanisches Video zu Sushi Striker veröffentlicht

von Lars Schulze0312

Mit Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido erwartet euch ein augenscheinliches aberwitziges „Action-RPG-Puzzle“, wo ihr euch mit einem Gegenspieler die Sushiteller um die Ohren schießt. Das Spiel wird dabei wie folgt beschrieben:

Help Musashi end the Empire’s tyrannical monopoly of the world’s sushi supply by becoming a Sushi Striker! Devour conveyor-belt sushi, matching plates and sushi types to defeat any enemy or boss who stands between you and victory. Befriend Sushi Sprites and use their powerful skills in battle. Deliciously strategic action-RPG-puzzle battles await!

Das Bild leitet euch zum Video weiter:

