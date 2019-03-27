Japanische Verkaufscharts: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate überholt Splatoon 2 als meistverkaufteste Spiel für die Nintendo Switch

Wir möchten euch gerne einmal die japanischen Verkaufscharts in den Bereichen Hard- und Software der Woche vom 18. März bis zum 24. März präsentieren. Auffällig ist zudem, dass Splatoon 2 von Super Smash Bros. Ultimate abgelöst wurde und jetzt das meistverkaufteste Spiel für die Nintendo Switch in Japan ist. Sieger der Woche ist allerdings Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice von FromSoftware. Die PlayStation 4 Version konnte sich direkt an der Spitze der wöchentlichen Charts platzieren.

Hier die Software-Charts:

1) [PS4] Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software, 03/22/19) – 157,548 (New)

2) [PS4] Super Robot Wars T (Limited Edition Included) (Bandai Namco, 03/21/19) – 88,093 (New)

3) [NSW] Super Robot Wars T (Limited Edition Included) (Bandai Namco, 03/21/19) – 44,051 (New)

4) [NSW] Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon: Every Buddy! (Square Enix, 03/21/19) – 28,509 (New)

5) [PS4] Atelier Lulua: The Scion of Arland (Limited Editions Included) (Koei Tecmo, 03/21/19) – 27,734 (New)

6) [PS4] Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon: Every Buddy! (Square Enix, 03/21/19) – 21,041 (New)

7) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 21,008 (2,974,153)

8) [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo, 01/11/19) – 17,827 (534,367)

9) [PS4] Devil May Cry 5 (Capcom, 03/08/19) – 15,353 (164,703)

10) [PS4] The Division 2 (Limited Edition Included) (Ubisoft, 03/15/19) – 15,186 (79,003)

11) [PS4] Dead or Alive Xtreme 3: Scarlet (Koei Tecmo, 03/21/19) – 12,958 (New)

12) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 12,504 (2,190,792)

13) [NSW] Atelier Lulua: The Scion of Arland (Limited Editions Included) (Koei Tecmo, 03/21/19) – 12,473 (New)

14) [NSW] Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Let’s Go, Eevee! (Bundle Editions Included) (Nintendo, 11/16/18) – 10,727 (1,546,944)

15) [NSW] Super Mario Party (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 10/05/18) – 9,288 (1,064,507)

16) [NSW] Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Bundle Version Included) (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 9,136 (649,961)

17) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 8,585 (1,334,410)

18) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 7,891 (2,970,723)

19) [PS4] One Piece: World Seeker (Bandai Namco, 03/14/19) – 7,737 (58,777)

20) [NSW] Dead or Alive Xtreme 3: Scarlet (Koei Tecmo, 03/21/19) – 7,075 (New)

Hier die Hardware-Charts:

1) Switch – 56,099 (56,954)

2) PlayStation 4 – 27,061 (25,015)

3) PlayStation 4 Pro – 7,834 (7,206)

4) New 2DS LL – 4,731 (4,040)

5) 2DS – 2,300 (793)

6) New 3DS LL – 912 (892)

7) PlayStation Vita – 376 (870)

8) Xbox One X – 63 (91)

9) Xbox One – 28 (45)

