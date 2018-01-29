Die Famitsu Most Wanted Charts vom 28. Januar 2018 sind da. Wie jede Woche rief das japanische Magazin dazu auf, die 30 am sehnlichsten erwarteten Titel zu nennen. Am meisten freuen sich die Japaner auf das Final Fantasy VII Remake und auf Kingdom Hearts III. Alle Stimmen sind aus dem Zeitraum vom 11.01. – 17.01.2018

1. [PS4] Final Fantasy VII Remake – 647 votes

2. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III – 427 votes

3. [PS4] Hokuto ga Gotoku – 411 votes

4. [PS4] Dynasty Warriors 9 – 313 votes

5. [3DS] Persona Q2 – 200 votes

6. [PS4] Code Vein – 198 votes

7. [PS4] Dragon Ball FighterZ – 191 votes

8. [PS4] Catherine: Full Body – 178 votes

9. [PS4] Death end re;Quest – 172 votes

10. [PSV] Romancing SaGa 3 – 164 votes

11. [PS4] Ace Combat 7 – 162 votes

12. [PS4] Super Robot Wars X – 152 votes

13. [PS4] Zanki Zero – 147 votes

14. [NSW] Fire Emblem – 145 votes

15. [PS4] Valkyria Chronicles 4 – 133 votes

16. [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei V – 131 votes

17. [NSW] Dragon Quest XI – 128 votes

18. [NSW] Project Octopath Traveler – 120 votes

19. [PS4] Disaster Report 4 Plus: Summer Memories – 118 votes

20. [PSV] Super Robot Wars X – 115 votes

21. [PS4] The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV – The End of Saga – 114 votes

22. [PS4] Dragon Quest Builders 2 – 106 votes

23. [PS4] Metal Max Xeno – 100 votes

24. [PSV] Secret of Mana – 99 votes

25. [NSW] Kirby Star Allies – 96 votes

26. [PS4] Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet – 94 votes

27. [PS4] Girls und Panzer: Dream Tank Match – 93 votes

28. [PS4] Red Dead Redemption 2 – 92 votes

29. [PS4] Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball 2018 – 90 votes

30. [PS4] Dragon’s Crown Pro – 89 votes