Die Famitsu Most Wanted Charts vom 28. Januar 2018 sind da. Wie jede Woche rief das japanische Magazin dazu auf, die 30 am sehnlichsten erwarteten Titel zu nennen. Am meisten freuen sich die Japaner auf das Final Fantasy VII Remake und auf Kingdom Hearts III. Alle Stimmen sind aus dem Zeitraum vom 11.01. – 17.01.2018
1. [PS4] Final Fantasy VII Remake – 647 votes
2. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III – 427 votes
3. [PS4] Hokuto ga Gotoku – 411 votes
4. [PS4] Dynasty Warriors 9 – 313 votes
5. [3DS] Persona Q2 – 200 votes
6. [PS4] Code Vein – 198 votes
7. [PS4] Dragon Ball FighterZ – 191 votes
8. [PS4] Catherine: Full Body – 178 votes
9. [PS4] Death end re;Quest – 172 votes
10. [PSV] Romancing SaGa 3 – 164 votes
11. [PS4] Ace Combat 7 – 162 votes
12. [PS4] Super Robot Wars X – 152 votes
13. [PS4] Zanki Zero – 147 votes
14. [NSW] Fire Emblem – 145 votes
15. [PS4] Valkyria Chronicles 4 – 133 votes
16. [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei V – 131 votes
17. [NSW] Dragon Quest XI – 128 votes
18. [NSW] Project Octopath Traveler – 120 votes
19. [PS4] Disaster Report 4 Plus: Summer Memories – 118 votes
20. [PSV] Super Robot Wars X – 115 votes
21. [PS4] The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV – The End of Saga – 114 votes
22. [PS4] Dragon Quest Builders 2 – 106 votes
23. [PS4] Metal Max Xeno – 100 votes
24. [PSV] Secret of Mana – 99 votes
25. [NSW] Kirby Star Allies – 96 votes
26. [PS4] Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet – 94 votes
27. [PS4] Girls und Panzer: Dream Tank Match – 93 votes
28. [PS4] Red Dead Redemption 2 – 92 votes
29. [PS4] Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball 2018 – 90 votes
30. [PS4] Dragon’s Crown Pro – 89 votes