BioWare arbeitet an neuem Dragon Age

von Christian Ibe094

Entwickler BioWare arbeitet an einem neuen Dragon Age-Spiel. Das bestätigt Mark Darrah, Executive Producer der Dragon Age-Marke auf Twitter. Details nannte Darrah jedoch nicht.

Zunächst einmal arbeitet er mit seinem Team ebenfalls als Executive Producer an Anthem, erst danach wird er sich einem neuen Dragon Age-Rollenspiel zuwenden. 

Der letzte Teil der Reihe, Dragon Age: Inquisition, erschien vor nunmehr vier Jahren für PlayStation 4 und Xbox One, sowie für die alte Konsolengeneration.

 

28 Jahre jung | Reisebegeistert | Nintendo-Fan | GZG-Urgestein

