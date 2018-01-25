Entwickler BioWare arbeitet an einem neuen Dragon Age-Spiel. Das bestätigt Mark Darrah, Executive Producer der Dragon Age-Marke auf Twitter. Details nannte Darrah jedoch nicht.
Zunächst einmal arbeitet er mit seinem Team ebenfalls als Executive Producer an Anthem, erst danach wird er sich einem neuen Dragon Age-Rollenspiel zuwenden.
Halfway through my trip to Barcelona!
I’m here showing Anthem internally to EA. I am EP of BOTH DA and Anthem working with @Bio_Warner as Game Director
Anthem’s up next but there are people hard at work on both franchises and I look forward to sharing more in the future
— Mark Darrah (@BioMarkDarrah) 24. Januar 2018
Der letzte Teil der Reihe, Dragon Age: Inquisition, erschien vor nunmehr vier Jahren für PlayStation 4 und Xbox One, sowie für die alte Konsolengeneration.