Xbox One Dashboard – Neues Alpha Update für Xbox Insider

Microsoft hat für Mitglieder des Xbox Insider-Programms ein neues Alpha-Update für das Xbox One Dashboard veröffentlicht. Das neue Update führt unter anderem ein helles Theme ein. Außerdem wurden die Notifikationen in den Tab „Multiplayer“ verschoben und die Benachrichtigungen für Erfolge finden sich ab sofort im Achievement-Tab.

Hier die Liste aller Änderungen.

Xbox One Dashboard – Alpha Update vom 06.09.

If your console is in Instant-On mode and you have been selected to receive the update, it will download and install the update and reboot to standby.

NOTE: Once the update is available to you, you can manually begin the update by launching the Guide and navigating to All Settings > System > Updates.

If your console hasn’t downloaded and installed the update by 1:00 AM PDT 9/6/2017 (8:00AM GMT 6/9), you will be prompted to do so at that time.

OS version released: rs3_release_xbox_dev_1710.170831-1900

Available: 6:00PM PDT 9/5 (1:00AM GMT 6/9)

Light and Dark Themes

We are adding new themes to the dashboard. In addition to the current theme, you’ll be able to select a new light theme. Please note that this setting will not be enabled till 9.00am PDT 9/6/17 as we need all Alpha users to be on this new build. After 9.00am on 9/6 simply reboot your console to see the setting.

Navigate to Settings > Personalization > System personalization > System theme. Select Light

Notifications enhancements

Game invites are moving from Action Center to the Multiplayer tab of Guide and Recent Achievements will now be in the Achievements tab. This makes it easy to see at a glance if you have new invites or Achievements when opening the Guide, and makes accessing those notifications faster, now that other system notifications aren’t in the way

UPnP Failure Notification: If a Moderate or Strict NAT is detected and the console was also unable to successfully port map via UPnP, the console will display UPnP not successful under Network Settings. A link will also be displayed that points to xbox.com/xboxone/UPnP . We’ve got some updated documentation that covers the most common causes of UPnP mapping failures and how to work around the issues that will be updated under this link, but our publication team currently has their work cut out for them with the drafts I sent as they have to fix all of my run-on sentences and penchant for abusing commas whenever possible.

Double NAT Detection: If a Moderate or Strict NAT is detected alongside a double NAT, the console will display Double NAT detected under Network Settings. A link will also be displayed that points to xbox.com/xboxone/DoubleNAT . The documentation for this support page is also in progress, and I’ve heard that the publication team is now working with Microsoft Research to leverage machine learning to try to translate my documentation into something that resembles human readable text.

Some notes on these features.

We only display the UPnP failure and double NAT detection notifications if the NAT type is not Open. If you have a router that doesn’t support UPnP but still provides an Open NAT, there really isn’t a need to spend time configuring workarounds like port forwarding rules, DMZ settings, etc. Ditto for a double NAT. Double NAT detection relies on some UPnP calls to your router. If UPnP isn’t supported on your router or isn’t functioning for some reason, we won’t be able to detect the presence of a double NAT. This isn’t a showstopper though as we will still detect that UPnP isn’t working alongside a non-Open NAT. Once UPnP is working on your router but the NAT type still isn’t detected as Open, the console will then be able to check for the presence of a double NAT.

Movies & TV and Misc Media Apps

Black screens during movie playback have been fixed as has Fast Forward.

Light Theme

There are some known visual contrast issues in messaging, the entertainment twist and the Mixer twist – you may see white one white. Fixes will be coming soon.

Sign-in

When using Arabic or Hebrew language and signing in with a profile using the “Lock it down” security preference, the sign-in screen which requests Microsoft account e-mail address and password is distorted. This does not affect the profile if it is set to use the “Ask for my passkey” or “No barriers” security preferences.

Workaround: Set the console to use another language, sign-in, and set the profile’s security preference to “Ask for my passkey” or “No barriers”. Alternatively, you can still type in your password as normal using the virtual keyboard though the screen is distorted.

Netflix

When using Hebrew language, Netflix fails to launch.

Minecraft Better Together Beta

Other games fail to launch after launching the Minecraft Beta.

Workaround: This occurs if the Minecraft Beta is the first game launched after powering on the console; launch another game before Minecraft to avoid this issue. If you are stuck in this state, hard reset your console.

Blu-Ray Player

3D Blu-Ray content plays in 2D.

Game Hub

Game Hub isn’t accurately tracking Gamerscore and achievement unlocks for certain games.