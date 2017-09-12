News

Xbox Deals With Gold KW37 2017

Deals With Gold
Philipp Briel

Philipps Herz schlägt seit seiner frühen Kindheit für die gesamte Welt der Videospiele. Außerdem ist er ein absoluter Serienjunkie, bekennender Metal-Head und künftiger Familienvater.

Vorheriger ArtikelKonami kündigt die PES 2018 - "Beat a Pro" Tour an
Nächster ArtikelRiptide GP: Renegade erscheint für Nintendo Switch - Cross-Play bestätigt