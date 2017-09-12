Nachdem Lars euch bereits die neuen Spiele der aktuellen Woche vorgestellt hat, sind hier nun die aktuellen Xbox Deals With Gold KW37 2017. Auch in dieser Woche gibt es wieder ein paar interessante Vergünstigungen auf der Xbox 360 und Xbox One. Highlights der aktuellen Woche sind die Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition für 4,50 Euro, das RPG Divinity: Original Sin Enhanced Edition für 7,50 Euro und der Taktik-Hit XCOM 2 für 20,00 Euro.
Xbox One – Deals with Gold – 12. September bis 18. September 2017
Xbox 360 – Deals with Gold – 12. September bis 18. September 2017
(AK = Xbox 360 Spiele, die abwärtskompatibel und somit auf Xbox One spielbar sind)
|Xbox 360 Spiele
|Preis €
|Rabatt %
|AK
|Farming Simulator – Titanium-Geräte
|1,26€
|33%
|Farming Simulator – Titanium-Fahrzeuge
|2,67€
|33%
|Farming Simulator – Marshall-Geräte
|3,34€
|33%
|The Bureau: XCOM Declassified
|3,99€
|80%
|Duke Nukem Forever
|3,99€
|80%
|The Escapists
|4,49€
|75%
|Farming Simulator – Ursus-Geräte
|4,68€
|33%
|Red Dead Redemtion – Albtraum der lebenden Toten
|4,74€
|50%
|ja
|Grand Theft Auto IV: The Lost and Damned
|4,74€
|50%
|ja
|Farming Simulator
|4,99€
|75%
|Minecraft: Story Mode – Adventure Pass (Additional Episodes 6-8)
|5,19€
|60%
|Farming Simulator – Ursus-Fahrzeuge
|5,35€
|33%
|Farming Simulator – Väderstad-Geräte
|5,35€
|33%
|Bully: Die Ehrenrunde
|7,49€
|50%
|ja
|Grand Theft Auto IV: The Ballad of Gay Tony
|7,59€
|60%
|ja
|Minecraft: Story Mode – Season Pass
|9,59€
|60%
|Red Dead Redemption
|9,89€
|67%
|ja
|Minecraft: Story Mode – Season Pass Deluxe (Episodes 2-8)
|13,99€
|60%
|Grand Theft Auto V
|19,99€
|50%