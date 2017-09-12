Nachdem Lars euch bereits die neuen Spiele der aktuellen Woche vorgestellt hat, sind hier nun die aktuellen Xbox Deals With Gold KW37 2017. Auch in dieser Woche gibt es wieder ein paar interessante Vergünstigungen auf der Xbox 360 und Xbox One. Highlights der aktuellen Woche sind die Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition für 4,50 Euro, das RPG Divinity: Original Sin Enhanced Edition für 7,50 Euro und der Taktik-Hit XCOM 2 für 20,00 Euro.

Xbox One – Deals with Gold – 12. September bis 18. September 2017