Es ist Dienstag und somit Zeit für neue Angebote. Die Xbox Deals With Gold KW07 2018 sind da und bringen ein paar nette Angebote auf der Xbox One mit sich. Highlights der Woche sind die BioShock Collection für 16,50 Euro, die Borderlands Collection für knapp 20 Euro, XCOM 2 für 16,50 Euro oder Mafia III für 16 Euro.
Xbox One Deals with Gold – 13. Februar bis 19. Februar 2018
Xbox 360 Deals with Gold – 13. Februar bis 19. Februar 2018
AK = abwärtskompatibel und auf Xbox One spielbar
|Xbox 360 Spiele
|Preis €
|Rabatt %
|AK
|Alien Breed 2: Assault
|1,19€
|75%
|–
|Alien Breed 3: Descent
|1,19€
|75%
|–
|Blue Dragon
|9,99€
|50%
|AK
|Divinity II – The Dragon Knight Saga
|$7.49
|75%
|–
|Dynasty Warriors 5 Empires
|3,99€
|80%
|–
|Dynasty Warriors 6
|$7.49
|75%
|–
|Dynasty Warriors 6 Empires
|7,49€
|75%
|–
|Dynasty Warriors 7
|7,49€
|75%
|–
|Dynasty Warriors 8
|29,99€
|50%
|–
|Final Exam
|2,37€
|75%
|–
|Mega Man 9
|3,79€
|60%
|AK
|Mega Man 10
|3,79€
|60%
|AK
|Realms of Ancient War
|2,37€
|75%
|–