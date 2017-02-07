News

Xbox Deals with Gold KW06 2017

xbox-deals
Profilbild von Philipp Briel
Philipp Briel

Beherzter Mensch, Videospiel-Enthusiast, Online-Journalist, Nerd, Serienjunkie, Ex-Übergewichtiger, Versicherungskaufmann. Ich bin eine offene und teamorientierte Person. Gerade wenn mich die Dinge interessieren, leiste ich gerne überdurchschnittlichen Einsatz und versuche zu helfen, wo ich nur kann.

Vorheriger ArtikelNieR: Automata erreicht Goldstatus
Nächster ArtikelNintendo Switch bekommt FIFA 18