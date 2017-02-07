Xbox Deals with Gold KW06 2017

Hier sind die neuen Xbox Deals with Gold KW 06 2017. Auch in dieser Woche gibt es wieder ein paar interessante Vergünstigungen auf der Xbox 360 und Xbox One.

Xbox One – Deals with Gold – 07. Februar bis 13. Februar 2017

• Among the Sleep – 7,50€ – 50% Rabatt

• Call of Duty: Black Ops III Digital Deluxe Edition – 59,99€ – 40% Rabatt

• Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Gold Edition – 41,99€ – 33% Rabatt

• Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare + Destiny – The Collection – 65,00€ – 50% Rabatt

• Call of Duty: IW Legacy + Destiny – The Collection Bundle – 82,49€ – 45% Rabatt

• Clouds & Sheep 2 – 6,69€ – 33% Rabatt

• Ethan der Meteorjäger – 6,69€ – 33% Rabatt

• Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae – 6,00€ – 50% Rabatt

• Steep – 45,49€ – 35% Rabatt

• Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – 20,00€ – 50% Rabatt

• Tom Clancy‘s Rainbow Six Siege Complete Edition – 60,29€ – 33% Rabatt

• Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Year 2 Gold Edition – 48,99€ – 30% Rabatt

Xbox One – Spotlight Sale – 07. Februar bis 13. Februar 2017

• Adventures of Pip – 7,50€ – 50% Rabatt

• DiRT Rally – 28,00€ – 60% Rabatt

• Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition – 12,50€ – 50% Rabatt

• Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition Demon Hunter Bundle – 18,00€ – 50% Rabatt

• Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition – 9,90€ – 67% Rabatt

• Dynasty Warriors 8 Empires – 25,00€ – 50% Rabatt

• F1 2016 – 38,49€ – 45% Rabatt

• Steep Gold Edition – 58,49€ – 35% Rabatt

• The Crew – 14,99€ – 40% Rabatt

• The Crew Calling All Units – 16,74€ – 33% Rabatt

• The Crew-Season-Pass – 14,99€ – 40% Rabatt

• The Crew Ultimate Edition – 29,99€ – 40% Rabatt

• The Crew-Bronze-Credit-Pack – 8,99€ – 10% Rabatt

• The Crew-Silver-Credit-Pack – 15,99€ – 20% Rabatt

• The Crew-Gold-Credit-Pack – 20,09€ – 33% Rabatt

• The Crew-Platinum-Credit-Pack – 29,99€ – 40% Rabatt

Xbox One – Deep Silver Sale – 07. Februar bis 13. Februar 2017

Gültig für Gold- und Silbermitglieder

• Dead Island Definitive Edition – $10.00 – 50% Rabatt (nur USA)

• Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition – $10.00 – 50% Rabatt (nur USA)

• Dead Island Retro Revenge – 2,50€ – 50% Rabatt

• Deadlight: Director’s Cut – 6,00€- 70% Rabatt

• Homefront: The Revolution – 12,00€ – 70% Rabatt

• Homefront: The Revolution ‚Freedom Fighter‘ Bundle – 15,00€ – 75% Rabatt

• Homefront: The Revolution ‚Freedom Fighter‘ Bundle – 15,00€ – 75% Rabatt

• Homefront: The Revolution – Aftermath – 3,00€ – 50% Rabatt

• Homefront: The Revolution – Liberty Pack – 1,50€ – 50% Rabatt

• Homefront: The Revolution – Revolutionary Spirit Pack – 2,50€ – 50% Rabatt

• Homefront: The Revolution – The Combat Stimulant Pack – 1,50€ – 50% Rabatt

• Homefront: The Revolution – The Guerrilla Care Package – 2,50€ – 50% Rabatt

• Homefront: The Revolution – The Voice of Freedom – 3,00€ – 50% Rabatt

• Homefront: The Revolution – Wing Skull Pack – 1,50€ – 50% Rabatt

• Metro 2033 Redux – 5,00€ – 75% Rabatt

• Metro Last Light Redux – 5,00€ – 75% Rabatt

• Metro Redux Bundle – 6,00€ – 80% Rabatt

• Mighty No. 9 – 8,00€ – 60% Rabatt

• Mighty No. 9 – Ray-Expansion – 2,50€ – 50% Rabatt

• Mighty No. 9 – Retro-Held – 1,50€ – 50% Rabatt

• Saints Row IV: Re-Elected – 5,00€ – 75% Rabatt

• Saints Row: Gat out of Hell – 3,75€ – 75% Rabatt

• Saints Row IV: Re-Elected & Gat out of Hell – 7,50€ – 75% Rabatt

• Saints Row Metro Doppelpack – 11,00€ – 80% Rabatt

• This War of Mine: The Little Ones – 9,00€ – 70% Rabatt

Xbox 360 – Deals with Gold – 07. Februar bis 13. Februar 2017

• Asura´s Wrath – 4,99€ – 75% Rabatt

• Call of Duty: Black Ops – 14,99€ – 50% Rabatt (abwärtskompatibel)

• Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Bundle – 23,99€ – 60% Rabatt

• Castlevania: Lords Of Shadow 2 – 9,99€ – 80% Rabatt

• Castlevania: Symphony of the Night – 3,79€ – 60% Rabatt (abwärtskompatibel)

• Devil May Cry – 3,99€ – 80% Rabatt

• Devil May Cry HD Collection – 3,99€ – 80% Rabatt

• Devil May Cry 4 – 6,59€ – 67% Rabatt

Xbox 360 – Spotlight Sale – 07. Februar bis 13. Februar 2017

Gültig für Gold- und Silbermitglieder

• Catherine – $2.99 – 85% Rabatt (nur USA) (abwärtskompatibel)

• Dead Island – $2.24 – 85% Rabatt (nur USA)

• Dead Island Riptide – $2.99 – 80% Rabatt (nur USA)

• Escape Dead Island – 2,99€ – 85% Rabatt (abwärtskompatibel)

• Killer Is Dead – 3,99€ – 80% Rabatt (abwärtskompatibel)

• Metro 2033 – 2,24€ – 85% Rabatt

• Metro: Last Light – 2,99€ – 85% Rabatt

• Mighty No. 9 – 7,99€ – 60% Rabatt

• Mighty No. 9 – Ray-Expansion – 2,49€ – 50% Rabatt

• Mighty No. 9 – Retro-Held – 1,49€ – 50% Rabatt

• Risen – 4,99€ – 75% Rabatt

• Risen 2: Dark Waters – 4,99€ – 75% Rabatt

• Risen 3 Titan Lords – 7,49€ – 75% Rabatt

• Sacred 3 – 4,99€ – 75% Rabatt (abwärtskompatibel)

• Sacred Citadel – 1,99€ – 80% Rabatt (abwärtskompatibel)

• Saints Row – $2.49 – 75% Rabatt (nur USA)

• Saints Row 2 – $2.49 – 75% Rabatt (nur USA)

• Saints Row: The Third – $3.74 – 75% Rabatt (nur USA)

• Saints Row IV – 9,99€ – 75% Rabatt (abwärtskompatibel)

• Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell – 3,74€ – 75% Rabatt

Quelle