Xbox Deals with Gold KW 04/2017 – Die aktuellen Rabatte

Die neuen Xbox Deals with Gold KW 04/2017 sind da. Auch in dieser Woche dürfen sich Besitzer einer Xbox 360 und Xbox One wieder über attraktive Vergünstigungen freuen. Anbei findet ihr die Übersicht der aktuellen Rabatte.

Xbox One – Deals with Gold – 24. Januar bis 30. Januar 2017

• Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – Trilogy – 12,50€ – 50% Rabatt

• Battlefield 1 – 41,99€ – 40% Rabatt

• Battlefield 1 Deluxe Edition – 53,99€ – 40% Rabatt

• Battlefield 1 Ultimate Edition – 104,99€ – 25% Rabatt

• Battlefield 1 – Titanfall 2 Deluxe-Bundle – 75,00€ – 50% Rabatt

• Ghostbusters – 20,00€ – 60% Rabatt

• Kerbal Space Program – 23,99€ – 40% Rabatt

• Kinect-Dreierpaket: Beats, Booms & Squids – 17,49€ – 30% Rabatt

• Roblox – 800 Robux – 8,99€ – 10% Rabatt (nur USA)

• Spy Chameleon – 2,50€ – 50% Rabatt

• Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition – 23,99€ – 40% Rabatt

• Titanfall 2 – 35,00€ – 50% Rabatt

• Titanfall 2 Deluxe Edition – 45,00€ – 50% Rabatt

• Trackmania Turbo – 16,00€ – 60% Rabatt

• Trials of the Blood Dragon – 7,25€ – 50% Rabatt

Xbox One – Spotlight Sale – 24. Januar bis 30. Januar 2017

• Fru – 10,49€ – 30% Rabatt

• Watch Dogs2 – 46,89€ – 33% Rabatt

• Watch Dogs 2 – Deluxe Edition – 47,99€ – 40% Rabatt

• Watch Dogs 2 – Gold Edition – 65,99€ – 40% Rabatt

Xbox 360 – Deals with Gold – 24. Januar bis 30. Januar 2017

• Age of Booty – 2,87€ – 50% Rabatt (abwärtskompatibel)

• Alien Spidy – 1,24€ – 75% Rabatt (abwärtskompatibel)

• Alien Spidy – Easy Breezy – 0,94€ – 50% Rabatt

• Alien Spidy – In der Klemme – 0,94€ – 50% Rabatt

• Bionic Commando – 2,99€ – 80% Rabatt

• Bionic Commando: Rearmed – $2.49 – 75% Rabatt (nur USA)

• Blood Knights – 2,49€ – 75% Rabatt (abwärtskompatibel)

• DarkStar One – 1,99€ – 80% Rabatt

• Flock! – 5,75€ – 60% Rabatt (abwärtskompatibel)

• Foul Play – 75% Rabatt (abwärtskompatibel)

Xbox 360 – Publisher Sale – 24. Januar bis 30. Januar 2017

• Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed – 14,99€ – 50% Rabatt

• Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed Metal Sonic & Outrun-DLC – 1,42€ – 50% Rabatt

• Sonic & Knuckles – 1,42€ – 50% Rabatt (abwärtskompatibel)

• Sonic & Sega Racing – 9,99€ – 50% Rabatt

• Sonic & Sega Racing – Unlock All Characters & Tracks – 2,39€ – 50% Rabatt

• Sonic Adventure – 2,39€ – 50% Rabatt

• Sonic Adventure – Sonic Adventure DX – 1,19€

• Sonic Adventure 2 – 4,74€ – 50% Rabatt

• Sonic Adventure 2: Battle-Modus – 1,42€ – 50% Rabatt

• Sonic CD – 2,39€ – 50% Rabatt (abwärtskompatibel)

• Sonic Free Riders – 9,99€ – 50% Rabatt

• Sonic Generations – 9,99€ – 50% Rabatt

• Sonic the Fighters – 2,39€ – 50% Rabatt (abwärtskompatibel)

• Sonic The Hedgehog – 2,39€ – 50% Rabatt (abwärtskompatibel)

• Sonic The Hedgehog 2 – 2,39€ – 50% Rabatt (abwärtskompatibel)

• Sonic The Hedgehog 3 – 2,39€ – 50% Rabatt (abwärtskompatibel)

• Sonic The Hedgehog 4 Episode 1 – 4,74€ – 50% Rabatt (abwärtskompatibel)

• Sonic The Hedgehog 4 Episode 2 – 7,19€ – 50% Rabatt (abwärtskompatibel)

• Sonic Unleashed – 9,99€ – 50% Rabatt

• Sonic Unleashed – Abenteuerpack Apotos – 1,50€ – 50% Rabatt

• Sonic Unleashed – Abenteuerpack Chun-nan – 1,50€ – 50% Rabatt

• Sonic Unleashed – Abenteuerpack Empire City – 1,50€ – 50% Rabatt

• Sonic Unleashed – Abenteuerpack Holoska – 1,50€ – 50% Rabatt

• Sonic Unleashed – Abenteuerpack Mazuri – 1,50€ – 50% Rabatt

• Sonic Unleashed – Abenteuerpack Spagonia – 1,50€ – 50% Rabatt

Quelle: Xboxdynasty