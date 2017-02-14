Hier sind die neuen Xbox Deals with Gold KW07 2017. Auch in dieser Woche gibt es wieder ein paar interessante Vergünstigungen auf der Xbox 360 und Xbox One.

Xbox One – Deals with Gold – 14. Februar bis 20. Februar 2017

• Battle Islands: Commanders – Bonus-Vorratsabwurf – 1,05€ – 85% Rabatt

• Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – 23,10€ – 67% Rabatt

• Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Digital Deluxe Edition – 33,00€ – 67% Rabatt

• Grand Theft Auto V – 35,00€ – 50% Rabatt

• Grand Theft Auto V – Megalodon Bundle – 58,00€ – 60% Rabatt

• Grand Theft Auto V – Walhai Bundle – 43,20€ – 60% Rabatt

• Grand Theft Auto V – White Shark Bundle – 42,50€ – 50% Rabatt

• Jotun: Valhalla Edition – 8,99€ – 40% Rabatt

• Overwatch: Origins Edition – 58,09€ – 17% Rabatt

• Pinball FX 2 – Aliens vs. Pinball – 5,00€ – 50% Rabatt

• Pinball FX 2 – Balls of Glory Pinball – 5,00€ – 50% Rabatt

• Pinball FX 2 – Marvel’s Women of Power – 3,50€ – 50% Rabatt

• Rocket League – 14,99€ – 25% Rabatt

• Sébastien Loeb Rally EVO – 10,00€ – 83% Rabatt

• The Final Station – 7,50€ – 50% Rabatt

• Wheels of Aurelia – 5,99€ – 40% Rabatt

Xbox One – Publisher Sale – 14. Februar bis 20. Februar 2017

• Battleborn – 17,50€ – 75% Rabatt

• Battleborn Digital Deluxe – 21,25€ – 75% Rabatt

• BioShock: The Collection – 32,49€ – 35% Rabatt

• Borderlands: The Handsome Collection – 19,80€ – 67% Rabatt

• Mafia III – 35,00€ – 50% Rabatt

• Mafia III Deluxe Edition – 45,00€ – 50% Rabatt

• Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 – 15,00€ – 50% Rabatt

• Naruto Storm 4 – Season Pass – 14,99€ – 25% Rabatt

• NBA 2K17 – 45,49€ – 35% Rabatt

• NBA 2K17 All-Time College Bundle – 7,50€ – 50% Rabatt

• NBA 2K17 Kobe Bryant Legend Edition – 53,99€ – 40% Rabatt

• NBA 2K17 Kobe Bryant Legend Edition Gold – 60,49€ – 45% Rabatt

• NBA 2K17 – 200.000 VC-Pack – 39,99€ – 20% Rabatt

• NBA 2K17 – 450.000 VC-Pack – 69,99€ – 20% Rabatt

• WWE 2K17 – 35,00€ – 50% Rabatt

• WWE 2K17 Digital Deluxe – 50,00€ – 50% Rabatt

• Xcom 2 – 25,00€ – 50% Rabatt

• Xcom 2 Digital Deluxe Edition – 32,50€ – 50% Rabatt

Xbox One – Spotlight Sale – 14. Februar bis 20. Februar 2017

• Dragon Ball Xenoverse – 20,00€ – 60% Rabatt

• Dragon Ball Xenoverse + Season Pass – $26.00 – 70% Rabatt (nur USA)

• Final Fantasy XV – 45,49€ – 35% Rabatt

• Final Fantasy XV Digitale Premium-Edition – 71,24€ – 25% Rabatt

• Lego Batman 3: Jenseits von Gotham – 25,00€ – 67% Rabatt

• Lego Batman 3: Jenseits Von Gotham Luxus-Edition – 26,00€ – 70% Rabatt

• Lego Jurassic World – 25,00€ – 50% Rabatt

• Lego Star Wars: Das Erwachen der Macht – 29,99€ – 40% Rabatt

• Lego Star Wars: Das Erwachen der Macht Deluxe Edition – 32,99€ – 45% Rabatt

Xbox 360 – Deals with Gold – 14. Februar bis 20. Februar 2017

• Castlevania Harmony of Despair – 5,75€ – 60% Rabatt

• Castlevania: Lords of Shadow – Mirror of Fate HD – 5,75€ – 60% Rabatt

• Deux Ex: Human Revolution – 4,94€ – 67% Rabatt (abwärtskompatibel)

• Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Z – $7.49 – 80% Rabatt (nur USA)

• Dragon Ball Z Budokai HD Collection – $7.49 – 75% Rabatt (nur USA)

• Dragon Ball Z Ultimate Tenkaichi – $7.49 – 80% Rabatt (nur USA)

• Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII – 12,49€ – 50% Rabatt

• Lego Batman 3: Jenseits von Gotham – 32,49€ – 50% Rabatt

• Lego Jurassic World – 14,99€ – 50% Rabatt

• Lego Star Wars: Das Erwachen der Macht – 29,99€ – 40% Rabatt

• Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Revolution – 5,99€ – 80% Rabatt

• Pinball FX 2 – Aliens vs. Pinball – 4,99€ – 50% Rabatt

• Pinball FX 2 – Balls of Glory Pinball – 4,99€ – 50% Rabatt

• Pinball FX 2 – Marvel’s Women of Power – 3,49€ – 50% Rabatt

Xbox 360 – Publisher Sale – 14. Februar bis 20. Februar 2017

• BioShock – $12.99 – 35% Rabatt (abwärtskompatibel)

• BioShock 2 – 12,99€ – 35% Rabatt (abwärtskompatibel)

• BioShock Infinite – 19,49€ – 35% Rabatt (abwärtskompatibel)

• Borderlands – 9,99€ – 50% Rabatt (abwärtskompatibel)

• Mafia II – 7,49€ – 75% Rabatt

• NBA 2K17 – 24,99€ – 50% Rabatt

• Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution – 7,49€ – 75% Rabatt

• WWE 2K17 – 24,99€ – 50% Rabatt

• Xcom: Enemy Within – 9,99€ – 75% Rabatt (abwärtskompatibel)

