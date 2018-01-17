News

Xbox Artistic Adventure Game Sale mit fetten Rabatten

LIMBO
Philipp Briel

Philipps Herz schlägt seit seiner frühen Kindheit für die gesamte Welt der Videospiele. Außerdem ist er ein absoluter Serienjunkie, bekennender Metal-Head und frischgebackener Familienvater.

Vorheriger ArtikelZahlreiche neue Screenshots zu Valkyria Chronicles 4
Nächster ArtikelWeiterer Leak zum Xbox Elite Controller 2 deutet aufladbare Hülle an