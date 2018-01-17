Xbox Artistic Adventure Game Sale mit fetten Rabatten

Im Microsoft Store ist ein neuer Xbox Artistic Adventure Game Sale gestartet, welcher mit fetten Rabatten von bis zu 80 % lockt. Im Preis reduziert sind einige erstklassige ID@Xbox-Spiele. Klickt einfach die jeweiligen Spieltitel an, um zum Store zu gelangen.
What Remains of Edith Finch -33 %
Inside -50 %
The Long Dark -40 %
Oddworld: New ’n‘ Tasty – Deluxe Edition -75 %
Pillars of Eternity – Complete Edition -40 %
Octodad -75 %
Dear Esther -60%
Tacoma -50 %
AER -33 %
Another World -80 %
Broken Age -70 %
Chaos auf Deponia -33 %
Decay: The Mare -50 %
Firewatch -50 %
LIMBO -50 %
Oceanhorn -50 %
RiME -40 %
The Sexy Brutale -50 %
Teslagrad -70 %
Thimbleweed Park -35 %
http://www.gamezgeneration.de/xbox-deals-with-gold-kw03-2018/