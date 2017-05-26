WipEout Omega Collection – Diese fetten Beats gibt es auf die Ohren!

Sony hat den kompletten Soundtrack des futuristischen Rennspiels WipEout Omega Collection vorgestellt, welches am 07. Juni in Europa erscheinen wird. Traditionell fällt dieser sehr elektrolastig aus und wartet mit einigen bekannten Künstlern auf:
ADDIKTION – Shake It (WipEout Omega Instrumental Edit)
Airwolf – Talking Bass feat. Stace Cadet (Taiki Nulight Edit)
Black Sun Empire & State of Mind – Kill That Noise (WipEout Omega Edit)
Boys Noize – XTC (The Chemical Brothers Remix)
Brodinski feat Louisahhh – Let The Beat Control Your Body
Carbon Community vs. Burufunk – Community Funk (Deadmau5 remix)
David Tort & Danielle Simeone – You Got To (WipEout Omega Edit)
DC Breaks – Breathe (Instrumental VIP Mix)
CODE:MANTA – DFCK
Dillon Francis & NGHTMRE – Need You (DJ Hanzel & Drezo Remix)
DJ Kentaro feat. Matrix & Futurebound – North South East West (Tha New Team Remix)
Emika – Double Edge (GeRM Remix)
James Talk – Remote (Deadmau5 Remix)
Jerome Isma-Ae & Paul Thomas – Tomorrow (Luke Chable Remix)
Krakota – Lust Thrust
Matrix & Futurebound – Glow Worm
Matt Anthony – Headlights
Memtrix – IC YR PAIN
Metrik – Bring It Like That
Movement Machina & Timo Vaittinen – Upsides Have Downsides (WipEout Omega Edit)
Noisia & The Upbeats – Dead Limit
Red One – Born Free
Soundprank – Obsidian
Swanky Tunes – Give It
Swedish House Mafia vs Knife Party – Antidote (Swedish House Mafia Dub)
The Chemical Bros – C-h-e-m-i-c-a-l
The Prodigy – Invaders Must Die
Warden – Get Down
Der gesamte Soundtrack kann zudem auf Spotify angehört werden.