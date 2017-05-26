WipEout Omega Collection – Diese fetten Beats gibt es auf die Ohren!

Sony hat den kompletten Soundtrack des futuristischen Rennspiels WipEout Omega Collection vorgestellt, welches am 07. Juni in Europa erscheinen wird. Traditionell fällt dieser sehr elektrolastig aus und wartet mit einigen bekannten Künstlern auf:

ADDIKTION – Shake It (WipEout Omega Instrumental Edit)

Airwolf – Talking Bass feat. Stace Cadet (Taiki Nulight Edit)

Black Sun Empire & State of Mind – Kill That Noise (WipEout Omega Edit)

Boys Noize – XTC (The Chemical Brothers Remix)

Brodinski feat Louisahhh – Let The Beat Control Your Body

Carbon Community vs. Burufunk – Community Funk (Deadmau5 remix)

David Tort & Danielle Simeone – You Got To (WipEout Omega Edit)

DC Breaks – Breathe (Instrumental VIP Mix)

CODE:MANTA – DFCK

Dillon Francis & NGHTMRE – Need You (DJ Hanzel & Drezo Remix)

DJ Kentaro feat. Matrix & Futurebound – North South East West (Tha New Team Remix)

Emika – Double Edge (GeRM Remix)

James Talk – Remote (Deadmau5 Remix)

Jerome Isma-Ae & Paul Thomas – Tomorrow (Luke Chable Remix)

Krakota – Lust Thrust

Matrix & Futurebound – Glow Worm

Matt Anthony – Headlights

Memtrix – IC YR PAIN

Metrik – Bring It Like That

Movement Machina & Timo Vaittinen – Upsides Have Downsides (WipEout Omega Edit)

Noisia & The Upbeats – Dead Limit

Red One – Born Free

Soundprank – Obsidian

Swanky Tunes – Give It

Swedish House Mafia vs Knife Party – Antidote (Swedish House Mafia Dub)

The Chemical Bros – C-h-e-m-i-c-a-l

The Prodigy – Invaders Must Die

Warden – Get Down

Der gesamte Soundtrack kann zudem auf Spotify angehört werden.