News

Update 2.0.0 zu Splatoon 2 inklusive Change-Log veröffentlicht

Splatoon 2
Lars Schulze

Neben der Affinität für Anime und Marvel, verbringt er seine Zeit auch ganz gerne damit seinen Boliden durch die Arenen von Rocket League zu steuern. Außerdem ist er glücklicher Vater und liebender Ehemann.

Vorheriger ArtikelGewinnspiel: Überlebenstipps für Skyrim auf der Nintendo Switch
Nächster ArtikelPokémon knackt einen ganz besonderen Verkaufsmeilenstein!