Update 2.0.0 zu Splatoon 2 inklusive Change-Log veröffentlicht

Weapon Adjustment

Jet Squelcher

Custom Jet Squelcher Increased shot speed by roughly %40, while not changing shot range

Luna Blaster Increased radius of ink coverage when shots hit a wall

Blaster

Custom Blaster Increased radius of ink at your feet, and revised the coverage to extend behind you more than it did previously

Hero Blaster Replica Increased radius of ink coverage when shots hit a wall

Classic Squiffer Increased the amount of ink splattered be each shot when it hits the ground

Splat Charger

Firefin Splat Charger

Hero Charger Replica Increased the amount of ink splattered be each shot when it hits the ground

Splatterscope

Firefin Splatterscope Increased the amount of ink splattered be each shot when it hits the ground

E-liter 4K

Custom E-liter 4K Increased the amount of ink splattered be each shot when it hits the ground

E-liter 4K Scope

Custom E-liter 4K Scope Increased the amount of ink splattered be each shot when it hits the ground

Bamboozler 14 Mk l Increased the amount of ink splattered be each shot when it hits the ground

Goo Tuber Increased the amount of ink splattered be each shot when it hits the ground

Tri-Slosher Increased movement speed while attacking by roughly 10%

Increased maximum damage dealt from 52.0 to 62.0

Tenta Brella Reduced the time between readying and launching the umbrella from 1.5 seconds to .5 seconds

Reduced the amount of ink necessary to launch the umbrella by roughly 25%

Reduced the time it takes to regain the umbrella after its destroyed or lost from 9 seconds to 6 seconds

Reduced the time a launched umbrella remains on a stage from 8 seconds to 6 seconds

Toxic Mist Reduced ink consumption from 70% to 60% of ink tank capacity

Reduced delay until start of ink recovery after using Toxic Mist by 25/60 of a second

Reduced the effect time from 7 seconds to 5 seconds

Reduced the Ink Saver (Sub) ability chunk efficiency by roughly 14%

Burst Bomb Reduced the Ink Saver (Sub) ability chunk efficiency by roughly 33%

Tenta Missiles Reduced the interval between missile launches when locked on to multiple targets in proportion to the number of targets

Inkjet Slightly reduced the area in which it is determined an opponent’s shots hit the player using the Inkjet, making it a bit harder to shoot the player down

Sting Ray Reduced the duration of the beam effect by roughly 15/60 of a second