Titanfall 2 DLC „Angel City’s Most Wanted“ erhält Release

Respawn Entertainment hat den Erscheinungstermin der ersten kostenlosen Erweiterung für den Mech-Shooter Titanfall 2 bekanntgegeben.
Der DLC hört auf den Namen „Angel City’s Most Wanted“ und wird ab dem 30. November zunächst für Vorbesteller zum Download bereit stehen.
Alle anderen Spieler dürfen ab 03. Dezember loslegen. Bestandteil des Downloads sind die aus Titanfall bekannte Karte Angel City, eine Wingman Elite Pistole sowie mehreren Titan Kits.
- Angel City map: A fan favorite map from Titanfall 1 is reborn for Titanfall 2.
- Fans that pre-ordered Titanfall 2 will get access to the Angel City map starting on November 30. All other players will get access to the Angel City map starting on December 3rd.
- Wingman Elite Pistol
- Titan Kits: Get more customization for your Titan with these all new kits.
- Ion: Refraction Lens
- Splitter Rifle splits 5 ways
- Scorch: Scorched Earth
- Flame Core ignites the ground, leaving thermite in its wake
- Northstar: Threat Optics
- Enemies are highlighted while zooming in
- Tone: Burst Loader
- Aiming allows the 40mm to store up to 3 shots to burst fire
- Legion: Hidden Compartment
- Power Shot has two charges
- Ronin: Phase Reflex
- When doomed, Ronin phases out of danger
- Pilot Execution: Inner Pieces
- Phase into an unsuspecting victim
