The Game Awards – Das sind die Gewinner

In der vergangenen Nacht sind zum dritten Mal die „The Game Awards“ verliehen worden. Gewählt wurden die Sieger von einer Jury aus internationalen Medienvertretern. Wir haben für euch die Übersicht der Gewinner, die jeweils fett markiert sind.
Game of the Year
- Doom
- Inside
- Overwatch (unser Test)
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
- Titanfall 2
Best Game Direction
- Blizzard
- Dice
- id Software
- Naughty Dog
- Respawn
Best Narrative
- Firewatch
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (unser Test)
- Inside
- Mafia 3
- Oxenfree
Best Art Direction
- Abzu
- Firewatch
- Inside
- Overwatch
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
Best Music / Sound Design
- Battlefield 1
- Doom
- Inside
- Rez Infinite
- Thumper
Best Performance
- Alex Hernandez as Lincoln Clay, Mafia 3
- Cissy Jones as Delilah, Firewatch
- Emily Rose as Elena, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
- Nolan North as Nathan Drake, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
- Rich Summer as Henry, Firewatch
- Troy Baker as Sam Drake, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
Games for Impact Award
- 1979 Revolution
- Block’hood
- Orwell
- Sea Hero Quest
- That Dragon, Cancer
Best Independent Game
- Firewatch
- Hyper Light Drifter
- Inside
- Stardew Valley
- The Witness
Best Mobile / Handheld Game
- Clash Royale
- Fire Emblem Fates
- Monster Hunter Generations
- Pokemon Go
- Severed
Best VR Game
- Batman: Arkham VR
- EVE Valkyrie
- Job Simulator
- Rez Infinite
- Thumper
Best Action Game
- Battlefield 1
- Doom
- Gears of War 4
- Overwatch
- Titanfall 2
Best Action/Adventure Game
- Dishonored 2 (unser Test)
- Hitman
- Hyper Light Drifter
- Ratchet & Clank
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
Best Role-Playing Game
- Dark Souls 3
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood and Wine
- World of Warcraft: Legion
- Xenoblade Chronicles X
Best Fighting Game
- Killer Instinct Season 3
- King of Fighters 14
- Pokken Tournament
- Street Fighter 5
Best Family Game
- Dragon Quest Builders
- Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens
- Pokemon Go
- Ratchet & Clank
- Skylanders: Imaginators
Best Strategy Game
- Civilization 6
- Fire Emblem Fates
- The Banner Saga 2
- Total War: Warhammer
- XCOM 2
Best Sports/Racing Game
- FIFA 17
- Forza Horizon 3 (unser Test)
- MLB The Show 16
- NBA 2K17
- Pro Evolution Soccer 2017
Best Multiplayer Game
- Battlefield 1
- Gears of War 4
- Overcooked
- Overwatch
- Rainbow Six Siege
- Titanfall 2
The Game Awards: – Fan’s Choice
Bei einigen Preiskategorien wurden zusätzliche auch Spielerinnen und Spieler befragt. Hier die Gewinner in diesen Kategorien:
Best esports Player (Presented by HP OMEN)
- Faker [Lee Sang-hyeok] SK Telecom T1, League of Legends
- Coldzera [Marcelo David] SK Gaming, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- Byun–Hyun Woo Starcraft 2
- Infiltration [Lee Seon-woo] Team Razer, Street Fighter 5
- Hungrybox [Juan Debiedma] Team Liquid, Super Smash Bros.
Best eSports Team
- SK Telecom T1 – League of Legends
- Wings Gaming – DOTA2
- SK Gaming
- ROX Tigers – League of Legends
- Cloud 9
Best eSports Game
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- DOTA2
- League of Legends
- Overwatch
- Street Fighter 5
Trending Gamer (Presented by Intel)
- AngryJoeShow
- Boogie2988
- Danny O’Dwyer
- JackSepticEye
- Lirik
Most Anticipated Game
- God of War
- Horizon: Zero Dawn
- Mass Effect: Andromeda
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild