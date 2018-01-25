SEGA hat bestätigt, dass der Sonic Forces Super Sonic DLC weiterhin kostenlos zur Verfügung gestellt wird. Nachdem der Download des goldenen Super Sonic zum Release kostenlos angeboten wurde, schlug der DLC mittlerweile mit € 1.99 zu Buche.

Wie der offizielle Sonic-Twitteraccount nun bestätigt hat, wird die goldene Variante von Sonic auch zukünftig dauerhaft kostenlos zum Download bereit stehen.

More good news: we’ve updated the plan for Super Sonic DLC in Sonic Forces!

Starting today, the Super Sonic DLC will be free – forever.

— Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) 24. Januar 2018