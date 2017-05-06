Shantae: Half Genie Hero – Erster Blick auf den Risky Boots DLC

Obwohl Shantae: Half-Genie Hero bereits vor wenigen Monaten erschienen ist, sind Entwickler WayForward noch lange nicht fertig mit dem Spiel. Außerdem spendieren die Entwickler erste Einblicke in den kommenden Risky Boots DLC. Unteranderem wird Risky Boots eine neue und eigene Kampagne bieten. Wie Shantae: Half-Genie Hero bei uns übrigens abgeschnitten hat, erfahrt ihr hier.

Hier eine kleine Auflistung auf das, was euch mit dem DLC erwartet:

„A Brand New Adventure!

In this brand new storyline, you’ll play the role of Risky Boots as she travels to the four corners of Sequin Land in search of components needed to deliver destruction on poor Sequin Land. Risky Boots DLC is filled with new puzzles, new enemies, and a new End Boss…. (Any guesses who it might be?).

The Captain’s Cabin!

Risky’s base of operations is her ship’s cabin. From the comfort of her luxurious bathtub, Risky can order around her crewmen and decide where they should travel to next. Players will be able to sail to any of the “Shantae Mode” levels in any order – but the content found within those levels will be radically different this time around! More on that in a moment. For now, enjoy this Captain’s Cabin concept art!

New Moves and Cursed Magic!

If you played Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse, you’ll be happy to know that Risky Boots DLC brings back the “Pirate Gear” style of play. Risky will unlock new equipment as she progresses, which includes the Cannon (for multi-jumping), the Pirate Hat (for gliding) and some new gear like the Grappling Hook! If you liked Pirate’s Curse, you’ll feel right at home in this mode!

New Enemies!

Yar, matey – thar be monsters! Yes, Risky Boots will be facing new enemies, too! We’re bringing back some fan-favorites, and we’ll touch on two of them today:

Wetman is back, and he’s gonna defend his watery turf with claws of snipping! A sizable foe that can block attacks and attack with terrifying swiftness!

Batgal returns! Another of our favorite Game Boy combatants is back to whip players into a tizzy! She’s ready to bring the pain, but Risky Boots is no pushover, so Batgal better keep on her toes!“