Sea of Thieves – Hinweise auf Offene Beta in Kürze

Rares Piratenabenteuer Sea of Thieves könnte in Kürze in eine offene Beta-Phase starten. Zumindest hat der Beta Client ein neues Update erhalten, in dem Dataminer Hinweise auf eine offene Beta gefunden haben. Aus dem PC-Beta-Client gehen darüber hinaus weitere Infos hervor.

Via Reddit veröffentlichten Dataminer Informationen zu Sea of Thieves, die einige interessante Details bereithalten. Darunter neue Anpassungsoptionen der Piraten, neue Mechaniken der Kraken und weitere Items wie eine Taschenuhr und mehr:

New PirateGenerator customization options added: Dirt, eye color, eyebrows, facial hair, freckles, hair color, makeup, scars, skin color and tattoos.

Added more Kraken ShipWrappingTentacle AI behavior for the small and the large ship (KrakenShipWrappingTentacle_HeavyAttack, KrakenShipWrappingTentacle_ShakeAttack, …)

More Kraken ’shipgrab‘-materials and textures added

A kraken_poison_drops visual effect

More „Hideout“-GameObjects and Blueprints* added (BP_AnimatedSteps, BP_StepsTrigger, PirateLegendCategory etc.) *Blueprints as in the visual scripting tool used in Unreal Engine

An Equipment Shopkeeper was added (where you can buy new spyglasses, pocket watches etc.) (replaces the ‚TrinketShop‘)

Admiral-styled PocketWatch and spyglass

BilgeRat-styled PocketWatch and spyglass

Island and Ship Cosmetic-Chest added, this is probably where you can change the new beforementioned facial hair etc.

More different skelly difficulty ranks added (AIProgression AccuracyGraphs)

Custom projectile impact effects when hitting the Kraken (for Cannonball, PistolShots and ShotSmall*) *These are probably the projectiles fired from the blunderbuss

Two Legendary Tavern NPC models added

More swimming-specific animations (tankard, showing treasure map for female_large etc.)

Pig cargo ‚eat‘ and ‚eat hungry‘ animations (implying you have to keep your animal-cargo fed)

Separate AI ProgressionController for skellies in forts

Order-of-Souls NPC ghost-outfit (for the NPC itself)

Artifacts and crates now have a glint light glow

Two new generic Shopkeeper models

A new (second) ship anchor model

Skelly ‚laugh‘ and ‚fear‘ sound effects

Something called the ‚Armory‘-menu – contains images like: all.png, blunderbus.png, dagger.png, hammer.png, pistol.png, sniper.png, sword.png

References to OPEN BETA Order-of-Souls quests

Microsoft hatte eine offene Beta für Sea of Thieves bislang nicht offiziell angeküdigt. Das Spiel wird bereits am 20. März erscheinen.