News

Punch Club erscheint im Mai für die Nintendo Switch

Lars Schulze

Neben der Affinität für Anime und Marvel, verbringt er seine Zeit auch ganz gerne damit seinen Boliden durch die Arenen von Rocket League zu steuern. Außerdem ist er glücklicher Vater und liebender Ehemann.

Vorheriger ArtikelUpdate für DOOM auf der Nintendo Switch steht in den Startlöchern und soll einige Bugs beheben
Keine neueren Artikel