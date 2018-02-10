Punch Club erscheint im Mai für die Nintendo Switch

In der Rolle eines Boxers nehmt ihr es Punch Club unter anderem mit Boxern, maskierten Krokodilen und Kriminellen auf. Schon eine ganze Weile ist der Titel für PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Mobiltelefone und dem Nintendo 3DS erhältlich. Im Mai soll schließlich eine Portierung auf die Nintendo Switch folgen, wie Publisher tinyBuild Games verkündet.

Bevor wir aber zum besagten Trailer kommen, hier noch ein paar weitere Informationen:

„Your father was brutally murdered before your eyes. Now you must train hard, eat chicken and punch dudes in the face to earn your place in the Punch Club ranks, and discover who ended your father’s life.

Punch Club is a boxing tycoon management game with multiple branching story lines. Your goal is clear, but how you get there depends on whether you want to legitimately climb the rankings, or take the more ridiculous, shady route.

Along the way you’ll want to focus your talents. Will you take the Way of the Tiger, the Way of the Turtle, or the Way of the Bear? Your strength, accuracy and agility all depends on whichever Way enlightens your path. Do you have stripes, or flippers?

And every decision will matter, especially in your social life. You’ll be juggling friendships, love life, work, recreational time, relationships, and possible stardom, all alongside your gym time and fighting aligators. It’s not all just pumping iron, you know.

Fighter management sim with RPG and tycoon elements

Find out who killed your father, and maybe learn something about yourself along the way

Heavily story-driven, with multiple different narrative branches and game endings to discover

Get as deep with stats as you like, and find your own way through extensive skill trees

Gorgeous pixel visuals with 80-90s references and nostalgia all over the place“