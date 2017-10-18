PlayStation Store Halloween Sale startet heute

Halloween steht vor der Tür und wer an der Haustür von Sonys PlayStation Store klingelt, wird mit einem süßen Sale belohnt. Der Sale steht dabei natürlich ganz unter dem Horror-Stern. Interessierte dürfen sich so auf Titel wie Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition, Outlast 2 und diverses zu Resident Evil freuen.

Hier ein Überblick:

