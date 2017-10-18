PlayStation Store Halloween Sale startet heute

Halloween steht vor der Tür und wer an der Haustür von Sonys PlayStation Store klingelt, wird mit einem süßen Sale belohnt. Der Sale steht dabei natürlich ganz unter dem Horror-Stern. Interessierte dürfen sich so auf Titel wie Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition, Outlast 2 und diverses zu Resident Evil freuen.
Hier ein Überblick:
- Call of Duty®: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition
- Outlast 2
- RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard
- RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard Deluxe Edition
- RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard Season Pass
- Fortnite – 1. Standard Founder’s Pack
- Fortnite – 2. Deluxe Founder’s Pack
- Fortnite – 3. Super Deluxe Founder’s Pack
- Fortnite – 4. Limited Edition Founder’s Pack
- Mortal Kombat X
- Mortal Kombat XL
- Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition
- Fallout 4
- Fallout 4 Season Pass Bundle
- 7 Days to Die
- DOOM
- Arizona Sunshine
- DARK SOULS™ III
- DARK SOULS™ III – Deluxe Edition
- DARK SOULS™ III – Season Pass
- WHITE DAY: A LABYRINTH NAMED SCHOOL
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection
- Diablo III: Rise of the Necromancer
- Alien: Isolation
- Alien: Isolation – The Collection
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition Duke Nukem Bundle
- DIVINITY ORIGINAL SIN – ENHANCED EDITION
- The Evil Within
- The Evil Within Season Pass
- SOMA
- Dying Light Season Pass
- Dying Light The Bozak Horde
- Dying Light Ultimate Survivor Bundle
- Dying Light: The Following
- Revelations 1&2 Bundle
- Resident Evil
- Resident Evil 0
- Resident Evil 0 Complete Costume Pack
- resident evil 4
- RESIDENT EVIL 5
- Resident Evil 6
- Resident Evil Code: Veronica X
- RESIDENT EVIL REVELATIONS
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Season Pass
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition
- Resident Evil Triple Pack
- Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle
- Umbrella Corps
- Umbrella Corps Deluxe Edition
- Umbrella Corps Upgrade Pack
- Fallout 4: Automatron
- Fallout 4: Contraptions Workshop
- Fallout 4: Nuka-World
- Fallout 4: Vault-Tec Workshop
- Fallout 4: Wasteland Workshop
- Fallout 4: Far Harbor
- Metro 2033 Redux
- Metro Redux
- Metro: Last Light Redux
- RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard: Banned Footage Vol.1
- RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard: Banned Footage Vol.2
- Prey
- Zombie Army Trilogy
- The Telltale Undead Survival Bundle
- The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – Season Pass
- The Walking Dead: Michonne – A Telltale Miniseries
- The Walking Dead: Season Two
- The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season
- The Witch and the Hundred Knight Revival Edition
- The Wolf Among Us
- Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition
- Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition: Demon Hunter Bundle
- DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition
- Sherlock Holmes : The Devil’s Daughter
- Killing Floor 2
- DARK SOULS™ II: Scholar of the First Sin
- DARK SOULS™ III : The Ringed City™
- DARK SOULS™ III: Ashes of Ariandel™
- Dead by Daylight: Special Edition
- Dead by Daylight: The HALLOWEEN® Chapter
- Murdered: Soul Suspect™
- Evolve
- Evolve Digital Deluxe
- Evolve Ultimate Edition
- Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition
- Darksiders: Fury’s Collection – War and Death
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
- ZOMBI
- Dead Island Definitive Collection
- Dead Island Definitive Edition
- Dead Island Retro Revenge
- Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition
- Bound by Flame™
- Zero Escape: The Nonary Games
- Toukiden 2
- Lords of the Fallen
- Lords of the Fallen Complete Edition
- The Silver Case
- Little Nightmares
- Little Nightmares Complete Edition
- Little Nightmares Original Soundtrack
- Little Nightmares Secrets of The Maw Expansion Pass
- Daylight™
- Layers of Fear
- Layers of Fear: Inheritance
- Layers of Fear: Masterpiece Edition
- Outlast
- Outlast: Whistleblower
- Slender: The Arrival
- Styx: Master of Shadows
- Styx: Master of Shadows + Styx: Shards of Darkness
- Styx: Shards of Darkness
- DEAD RISING
- DEAD RISING 2
- DEAD RISING 2 Off The Record
- DEAD RISING Triple Bundle Pack
- How to Survive 2
- GOD EATER 2 Rage Burst
- What Remains of Edith Finch
- Blue Estate®
- Hand of Fate
- Hand of Fate Deluxe Edition
- Plague Inc: Evolved
- Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul
- Deadlight: Director’s Cut
- FAHRENHEIT
- Kholat
- The Park
- DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round Story Mode
- DOA5LR Halloween 2016 Costume Set
- DOA5LR Halloween Costume 2015 Set
- DOA5LR Ultimate Halloween Set
- DOA5LR: Core Fighters 30 Character Set
- The Bunker
- observer_
- Ghostbusters™
- DYING: Reborn
- DYING: Reborn PSVR
- DYING: Reborn Ultimate Bundle
- Late Shift
- Emily Wants to Play
- KILLALLZOMBIES
- Lifeless Planet: Premier Edition
- Valley
- Beyond Eyes
- Goosebumps: The Game
- Theseus
- Necropolis
- Dead Effect 2
- Furi
- Nightmares from the Deep: The Cursed Heart
- Deception IV: The Nightmare Princess
- Don’t Knock Twice
- Home – A Unique Horror Adventure
- Enigmatis: The Ghosts of Maple Creek
- Lone Survivor: The Director’s Cut
- Dead Alliance™
- Fated: The Silent Oath
- Neverending Nightmares
- Albedo: Eyes From Outer Space
- Crawl
- Costume Pack
- Grim Legends: The Forsaken Bride
- Eventide: Slavic Fable
- Raid Mode: Throwback Map Pack
- Pineview Drive – House of Horror
- Pineview Drive – Joe’s Diner Horror Bundle
- Black the Fall
- Rain World
- Claire: Extended Cut
- Knock-Knock
- Uncanny Valley
- Joe’s Diner
- Dark Arcana: The Carnival
- Letter Quest Remastered
- Alone With You
- Knee Deep
- Bloody Zombies
- Serial Cleaner
- Serial Cleaner + Official Soundtrack Bundle
- Dead Alliance™: Full Game Upgrade
- Dead Alliance™: Multiplayer Edition
- Cast of the Seven Godsends – Redux
- BUTCHER
- BUTCHER – Special Edition Bundle
- Paranautical Activity
- Iron Crypticle
- Daydreamer: Awakened Edition
- Vaccine
