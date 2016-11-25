PlayStation Experience 2016: So sieht das Lineup aus

Sony feiert am 03. und 04. Dezember die PlayStation Experience 2016 im kalifornischen Anaheim. Auf dem Event können knapp 100 Titel ausprobiert werden.
Mit von der Partie sind einige aktuelle Highlights der Sony Konsolen, aber auch eine Menge Titel, die erst im kommenden Jahr erscheinen werden.
PlayStation Experience 2016: Das Linuep
Hier nun das komplette Lineup der Veranstaltung:
- 2064: Read Only Memories
- 3on3 Freestyle
- Aaero
- Ace Combat 7
- Batman: Arkham VR
- Bound
- Boundless
- Brawlhalla
- Chasm
- Cosmic Star Heroine
- Cryptark
- Death Tales
- Death’s Gambit
- Destiny: Rise of Iron
- Disc Jam
- Divide
- Drawn to Death
- EarthNight
- Eitr
- EVE Valkyrie
- Everything
- Fallen Legion
- Fantasy Strike
- Farpoint
- Flinthook
- For Honor
- Full Throttle Remastered
- Future Unfolding
- FutureGrind
- Gang Beasts
- Garou: Mark of the Wolves
- GNOG
- Graceful Explosion Machine
- Gravity Rush 2
- GT Sport
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone
- Heart Forth, Alicia
- Here They Lie
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- Human: Fall Flat
- I Expect You To Die
- Jenny LeClue: Detectivú
- Just Shapes & Beats
- Killing Floor 2
- Knights and Bikes
- Let It Die
- Loot Rascals
- Mages of Mystralia
- Masquerada: Songs and Shadows
- MLB The Show
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
- Monsters and Monocles
- Mosaic
- NBA 2KVR
- Nidhogg 2
- Night in the Woods
- Nioh
- Obduction
- Orcs Must Die! Unchained
- Persona 5
- Plague Road
- Pox Nora
- Psychonauts in the Rhombus of Ruin
- Pyre
- Rain World
- Rainbow 6 Siege
- Randall
- Ray’s the Dead
- Refactor
- Resident Evil 7 biohazard
- RIGS Mechanized Combat League (PS VR)
- Robinson: The Journey (PS VR)
- Salt and Sanctuary
- Shadow Warrior 2
- Shakedown: Hawaii
- SmuggleCraft
- Snake Pass
- Sniper Ghost Warrior 3
- Sonic Mania
- Star Wars Battlefront Rogue One: Scarif
- Star Wars Battlefront Rogue One: X-wing VR Mission
- Statik
- Street Fighter V
- Sundered
- The Church in the Darkness
- The King of Fighters XIV
- The Last Guardian
- Tooth and Tail
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End: Survival
- Until Dawn: Rush of Blood
- VR Worlds
- Watch_Dogs 2
- XING: The Land Beyond
- Yakuza 0
- YIIK: A Postmodern RPG
- Yooka-Laylee