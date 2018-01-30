News

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Patch #7 auf Xbox One veröffentlicht

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
Philipp Briel

Philipps Herz schlägt seit seiner frühen Kindheit für die gesamte Welt der Videospiele. Außerdem ist er ein absoluter Serienjunkie, bekennender Metal-Head und frischgebackener Familienvater.

Vorheriger ArtikelMüller startet "2 Spiele für 40 Euro" Aktion
Nächster ArtikelFortnite Battle Royale - Scharfschützen-Event gestartet