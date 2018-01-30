PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Patch #7 auf Xbox One veröffentlicht

PUBG Corps. wird heute um 10:00 Uhr den PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Patch #7 für die Xbox One einspielen und den Battle Royale-Shooter damit weiter verbessern. Wieder einmal konnte das allgemeine Gameplay optimiert werden und auch die Steuerung soll nun weniger Verzögerung aufweisen.
PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Patch #7
Gameplay
We’ve listened to your feedback and further modified the damage players can inflict on vehicles, increasing areas of vulnerability. This includes:
- Increased damage to the vehicle body, and significant damage to the wheels when targeted with gunfire
- Increased vehicle damage when successfully targeted with a grenade
- Both driver and passenger will suffer increased injuries from crashing into objects or other vehicles (Dacia, UAZ, and Buggy)
- Slight reduction to player damage when being struck by a vehicle
Optimization
- Continued optimization to controller input lag
- Visual quality of reticle is improved (Red Dot, Holographic, and 2x Sight)
Bug fixes
- Resolved issue where inventory may highlight the wrong column when looting
- The sensitivity setting for 4x Scope is now also applied to the permanent scope on the VSS
- Auto-run (double-clicking the left stick) is disabled when aiming down sights
- Players can now use the D-Pad while in the map view without switching melee, pistol, or throwing weapons
- Removing the marker from the map when pressing (Y) will no longer switch primary/secondary weapons
- Fixed issue where the crosshair is not correctly displayed after players reconnect to a game session