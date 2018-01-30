PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Patch #7 auf Xbox One veröffentlicht

PUBG Corps. wird heute um 10:00 Uhr den PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Patch #7 für die Xbox One einspielen und den Battle Royale-Shooter damit weiter verbessern. Wieder einmal konnte das allgemeine Gameplay optimiert werden und auch die Steuerung soll nun weniger Verzögerung aufweisen.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Patch #7

Gameplay

We’ve listened to your feedback and further modified the damage players can inflict on vehicles, increasing areas of vulnerability. This includes:

Increased damage to the vehicle body, and significant damage to the wheels when targeted with gunfire

Increased vehicle damage when successfully targeted with a grenade

Both driver and passenger will suffer increased injuries from crashing into objects or other vehicles (Dacia, UAZ, and Buggy)

Slight reduction to player damage when being struck by a vehicle

Optimization

Continued optimization to controller input lag

Visual quality of reticle is improved (Red Dot, Holographic, and 2x Sight)

Bug fixes