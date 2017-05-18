Schleift die Stollen und schnürt die Fußballschuhe! PES 2018 erscheint am 14. September!

Wie üblich, erscheinen auch in diesem Jahr allerlei Sportspiele in der neuesten Ausführung. So wird es natürlich wieder die neuen Ableger von FIFA, NBA 2k oder aber eben auch PES geben. Letzteres hat mit dem 14. September 2017 jetzt ein festes Erscheinungsdatum bekommen!

Online-Koop und einiges mehr

Hier eine kleine Auflistung der Neuheiten, welche euch bei PES 2018 erwarten. Darunter fällt zum Beispiel auch das lang vermisste Feature eines Online-Koop, welcher Gäste zulässt und wahlweise zwei gegen zwei oder drei gegen drei spielbar sein wird:

Gameplay Masterclass The world renowned gameplay quality has been finely tuned and refined to recreate the authenticity of the beautiful game, including a more realistic game pace. Strategic dribbling gives the user significantly more control in possession, with the addition of contextual shielding to protect the ball, as well as simple stick controls triggering realistic, subtle movements, to wrong foot defenders. Real Touch+ adds a new dimension to ball control, with full body touch allowing various parts of the body to control the ball based on the unpredictability of the ball movement. Set pieces have been reworked with a new FK and PK system, alongside the option to choose the new one player kick off.



Enhanced Visual Reality Realistic visuals recreate the authenticity of football, all the way down to the finer details thanks to Real Capture. The benefits include true-to-life stadium lighting for day and night matches, pitch turfs and player tunnels that were recreated from more than 20,000 intricate elements of genuine data collected at the Camp Nou and Signal Iduna Park. Players have been motion captured in equally realistic environments, allowing for a complete rework of the animation system, starting with core movement such as walking, turning and body posture. Additionally, player models have been completely changed, with special attention paid to kit fitting and short size. Player’s photo scanned from partner teams will receive full body tattoos.

Online Co-Op A new mode dedicated to 2v2 and 3v3 co-op play, with support for local guests. Play together with friends, take your team to the top or simply have some fun via one-off casual matches.

New Modes and Features The fan favorite Random Selection Match returns with new presentation and features. Experience life as manager in Master League with pre-season tournaments, an improved transfer system and new presentation elements, including pre-match interviews and locker room scenes.

Presentation Overhaul Brand new in-game redesign to the UI for all menus, as well as real player images added to the gameplan screen and myClub, give the game a new broadcast feel.

PES League Integration Compete in PES League in new modes including myClub, Random Selection Match and Online co-op.

Außerdem soll die PC-Version erhebliche Verbesserung in der Performance mitgemacht haben. Dementsprechend soll sie mit dem hohen Anspruch der PlayStation 4-Version mithalten können!

Zudem erwartet uns am 13.06.2017 im Sinne der E3 2017 ein richtiger Trailer.

Wer sich zusätzlich überlegt die PES 2018 FC Barcelona Special Edition digital vorzubestellen, erhält 1000 myClub Coins, fünf myClub Player Agents und vieles mehr.

