Overwatch – Neue Map Oasis ab sofort verfügbar

Die neue Karte Oasis für den Blizzard Shooter Overwatch ist ab sofort verfügbar. Die Map kommt für den Spielmodus Control daher und ist in einer technologisch fortgeschrittenen Wüstenstadt angesiedelt.

Auf Oasis müssen Spieler unter anderem den laufenden Verkehr beachten, der schnell zur tödlichen Gefahr werden kann.

There’s trouble in paradise as conflict breaks out in Oasis, a brand-new Control map set in one of the world’s most advanced cities, a shining jewel rising from the Arabian Desert.

Researchers and academics from around the region came together to found a city dedicated to scientific progress without restraints—a monument to human ingenuity and invention. The city and its inhabitants are governed by the Ministries, a collection of brilliant minds who possess many secrets that have attracted the interest of powerful organizations from around the world.

On this map, teams will need to dodge vehicles and utilize jump pads to capture and defend three unique control points.