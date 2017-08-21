Offizielle Liste zu allen Xbox One X Enhanced-Spiele veröffentlicht

In knappen drei Monaten soll das neue Flagschiff – die Xbox One X – aus dem Hause Microsoft erscheinen. Kollege Philipp hat den Kauf mit einem Special ein wenig in Frage gestellt und erzählt euch außerdem hier, was er von dem Ganzen hält. In diesem geht er zum Beispiel auch darauf ein, dass bestimmte Spiele einen Leistungsschub in Form eines Updates bekommen. Welche Spiele zum Start ein Power-Up erwarten können, seht ihr hier:

Liste zu den Xbox One X Enhanced-Spiele: