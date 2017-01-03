Nintendo eShop: Die Neuheiten & Rabatte (1. KW 2017)

Nintendo hat zum Start in das neue Jahr die Downloads und Rabatte der ersten Kalenderwoche 2017 veröffentlicht, die wie gewohnt ab Donnerstag, den 5. Januar 2017, zur Verfügung stehen.
Nintendo Wii U Downloads:
- CUP CRITTERS (RCMADIAX) – 1,49 €
- Spheroids (Eclipse Games) – 7,99 €
Nintendo Wii U Rabatte:
- SteamWorld Heist (Image & Form) – permanent für 14,99 €
- Fit Music for Wii U (O2 GAMES) – permanent für 19,90 €
- Luv Me Buddies Wonderland (O2 GAMES) – permanent für 19,90 €
- Cake Ninja 3: The Legend Continues (Cypronia) – 3,99 € bis 02.02.2017
- Color Zen (Cypronia) – 2,39 € bis 02.02.2017
- Color Zen Kids (Cypronia) – 2,39 € bis 02.02.2017
- Cube Life: Island Survival (Cypronia) – 7,99 € bis 02.02.2017
- My Style Studio: Hair Salon (Cypronia) – 3,99 € bis 02.02.2017
- My Style Studio: Notebook (Cypronia) – 2,39 € bis 02.02.2017
- Rubik’s® Cube (Cypronia) – 3,99 € bis 02.02.2017
- BLOK DROP U (RCMADIAX) – 0,74 € bis 02.02.2017
- TABLETOP GALLERY (RCMADIAX) – 1,49 € bis 02.02.2017
- Jones on Fire (Joindots) – 2,99 € bis 26.01.2017
- SDK Paint (HULLBREACH STUDIOS) – 3,75 € bis 19.01.2017
- SDK Spriter (HULLBREACH STUDIOS) – 9,37 € bis 19.01.2017
- REPTILIAN REBELLION (Herrero) – 1,49 € bis 26.01.2017
- Alice in Wonderland (Brave Rock Games) – 4,06 € bis 12.02.2017
Nintendo 3DS Downloads:
- Quiet, Please! (Nostatic Software) – 3,49 €
- Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse – Level Cap Unlock (Deep Silver) – kostenlos
- Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse – A Godslayer Needs Items – 3,49 €
- Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse – Depths of Twisted Tokyo (Deep Silver) – 1,49 €
- Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse – Messiahs in the Diamond Realm (Deep Silver) – 3,99 €
- Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse – Lore 3: Tokyo and Mikado History (Deep Silver) – kostenlos
Nintendo 3DS Rabatte:
- Luv Me Buddies Wonderland (O2 GAMES) – permanent für 14,90 €
- SteamWorld Heist (Image & Form) – permanent für 14,99 €
- Rubik’s® Cube (Cypronia) – 3,99 € bis zum 02.02.2017
- My Style Studio: Hair Salon (Cypronia) – 3,99 € bis zum 02.02.2017
- Fishdom H2O: Hidden Odyssey (Cypronia) – 3,99 € bis zum 02.02.2017
- Color Zen Kids (Cypronia) – 2,39 € bis zum 02.02.2017
- Color Zen (Cypronia) – 2,39 € bis zum 02.02.2017
- Tiny Games – Knights & Dragons (REACTOR) – 1,79 € bis zum 19.01.2017
- The Delusions of Von Sottendorff and his Square Mind (Delirium Studios) – 4,99 € bis zum 12.01.2017
- Mord auf der Titanic (Joindots) – 3,99 € bis zum 26.01.2017
Nintendo 3DS Home-Designs:
- Monster Hunter Generations The Fated Four (CAPCOM) – 1,99 €
Quelle: PM Nintendo via nplayer.de