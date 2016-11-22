Nintendo eShop: Das sind die Neuzugänge der Woche (24.11.2016)

Auch in dieser Woche erwarten uns im Nintendo eShop für 3DS und Wii U sowohl einige Neuzugänge, aber auch ein paar virtuelle Rabatte, die wir für euch an dieser Stelle zusammengetragen haben, damit ihr nachschauen könnt, ob für euch ein passender Neuzugang oder Rabatt dabei ist.
Nintendo Wii U Downloads:
- Beat the Beat: Rhythm Paradise (Nintendo – Nintendo Wii DL) – 19,99 €
- Exile’s End (XSEED Games) – 9,99 €
- Octocopter: Super Sub Squid Escape (TACS Games) – 2,99 €
- Ohayou! Beginner’s Japanese (Finger Gun Games) – 4,99 €
- 3Souls Demo-Version (Red Column) – Kostenlos
Nintendo Wii U Rabatte:
- Oddworld: New ’n‘ Tasty (Oddworld Inhabitants) – 9,99 € bis zum 4. Dezember 2016
- Terraria (505 Games) – 14,99 € bis zum 8. Dezember 2016
- Mighty No. 9 (Deep Silver) – 9,99 € bis zum 8. Dezember 2016
- 99Seconds (EnjoyUp Games) – 1,24 € bis zum 22. Dezember 2016
- Darts Up (EnjoyUp Games) – 1,24 € bis zum 22. Dezember 2016
- Rock ‚N Racing Off Road (EnjoyUp Games) – 2,99 € bis zum 22. Dezember 2016
- SDK Paint (HULLBREACH STUDIOS) – 3,75 € bis zum 8. Dezember 2016
- SDK Spriter (HULLBREACH STUDIOS) – 9,37 € bis zum 8. Dezember 2016
- Secret Files: Tunguska (Deep Silver) – 4,99 € bis zum 8. Dezember 2016
- VRog (ByteRockers‘ Games) – 4,49 € bis zum 15. Dezember 2016
- Mighty No. 9 – Ray Expansion (Deep Silver) – 2,49 € bis zum 8. Dezember 2016
- Mighty No. 9 – Retro Hero (Deep Silver) – 1,49 € bis zum 8. Dezember 2016
- U Host (Bear Box Media) – dauerhaft für 4,99 €
Nintendo 3DS Downloads:
- Pokémon Moon (Nintendo, erscheint am 23.11.2016) – 44,99 €
- Pokémon Sun (Nintendo, erscheint am 23.11.2016) – 44,99 €
- Animal Crossing: New Leaf Welcome amiibo (Nintendo, 25.11.2016) – 39,99 €
- Picross 3D: Round 2 Demo-Version (Nintendo) – kostenlos
Nintendo 3DS – Themen (erscheinen am 23.11.2016 bzw. 25.11.2016):
- Pokémon Solgaleo / Lunala (Nintendo, erscheint am Mittwoch) – 1,99 €
- Pokémon Sun & Moon – Tropical (Nintendo, erscheint am Mittwoch) – 1,99 €
- Hello Kitty with Apples (Sanrio) – 0,99 €
- Hello Kitty with Candyfloss (Sanrio) – 0,99 €
- Hello Kitty Pizza (Sanrio) – 0,99 €
- Hello Kitty at the Spa (Sanrio) – 0,99 €
- A fairylicious Christmas (Rainbow) – 1,99 €
- Pirate Pop Plus (13AM Games) – 1,82 €
Nintendo 3DS Rabatte:
- Terraria (505 Games) – 14,99 € bis zum 8. Dezember 2016
- Horse Vet 3D (Treva Entertainment) – 9,99 € bis zum 8. Dezember 2016
- My Life on a Farm 3D (Treva Entertainment) – 7,99 € bis zum 8. Dezember 2016
- Top Model 3D (Treva Entertainment) – 7,99 € bis zum 8. Dezember 2016
- Epic Word Search Collection (Lightwood Games) – 5,99 € bis zum 1. Dezember 2016
- Epic Word Search Collection 2 (Lightwood Games) – 5,99 € bis zum 8. Dezember 2016
- Fantasy Pirates (EnjoyUp Games) – 0,85 € bis zum 8. Dezember 2016
- Football Up Online (EnjoyUp Games) – 2,99 € bis zum 22. Dezember 2016
- RV-7 My Drone (EnjoyUp Games) – 0,89 € bis zum 22. Dezember 2016
- TOYS VS MONSTERS (EnjoyUp Games) – 0,79 € bis zum 22. Dezember 2016
- VAN HELSING SNIPER ZX100 (EnjoyUp Games) – 3,33 € bis zum 22. Dezember 2016
- Carps & Dragons (Abylight) – 2,14 € bis zum 1. Dezember 2016, falls ihr “Music On: Electric Guitar” oder “Musicverse: Electronic Keyboard” besitzt
- Music On: Electric Guitar (Abylight) – 0,85 € bis zum 1. Dezember 2016, falls ihr “Carps & Dragons” oder “Musicverse: Electronic Keyboard” besitzt
- Musicverse: Electronic Keyboard (Abylight) – 3,43 € bis zum 1. Dezember 2016, falls ihr “Carps & Dragons” oder “Music On: Electric Guitar” besitzt
- Snow Moto Racing 3D (Zordix AB) – 5,99 € bis zum 1. Dezember 2016
