Hier sind die aktuellen Nintendo Downloads der Woche KW03 2018 für euch. Auch in dieser Woche haben zahlreiche Spiele für Nintendo Switch und 3DS ihren Weg in den eShop gefunden. Zudem freuen sich Switch-Besitzer über zwei neue Demos, zahlreiche DLCs und einige Vergünstigungen.
Nintendo Switch
- Darkest Dungeon® (Red Hook) – 21,99 €
- Darkest Dungeon: Ancestral Edition (Red Hook) – 30,99 €
- Gunhouse (Other Ocean) – 12,99 €
- Energy Balance (EvgeniyKolpakov) – 2,99 €
- InnerSpace (Aspyr) – 19,99 €
- Nightmare Boy (Badland Games) – 9,99 €
- Tales of the Tiny Planet (Joindots) – 19,99 €
- ACA NEOGEO POWER SPIKES II (HAMSTER) – 6,99 €
- Ambition of the slimes (Flyhigh Works) – 5,00 €
- Arcade Archives DOUBLE DRAGON (HAMSTER) – 6,99 €
- Oh…Sir! The Hollywood Roast (Gambitious ) – 3,49 €
- Oh…Sir! The Insult Simulator (Gambitious ) – 2,29 €
- Qbik (Forever) – 4,49 €
- Rally Racers (System 3) – 9,99 €
- World to the West (Rain) – 19,99 €
- Baseball Riot (10tons) – 4,99 €
- BRAWL (QubicGames) – 9,99 €
- Nuclien (SPRINGLOADED) – 3,49 €
- Vesta (FinalBoss) – 12,74 €
Nintendo Switch – Demo
- League of Evil (Ratalaika Games) – Gratis
- Death Squared: The Employee Evaluation (SMG Studio) – Gratis
Nintendo Switch – DLC
- Stern Pinball Arcade: Limited Edition Add-on Pack 1 (FarSight) – 8,48 €
- Stern Pinball Arcade: Limited Edition Add-on Pack 2 (FarSight) – 8,48 €
- LEGO MARVEL Super Heroes 2 – Champions Character Pack (WB Games) – 1,99 €
- Chess Ultra: Pantheon Game Pack (Ripstone) – 5,99 €
- Darkest Dungeon: The Crimson Court (Red Hook) – 8,99 €
- Darkest Dungeon: The Shieldbreaker (Red Hook) – 3,49 €
- Pic-a-Pix Deluxe – Classic 01 (Lightwood) – 2,99 €
- Xenoblade Chronicles™ 2: Expansion Pass (Nintendo) – Gratis
Nintendo Switch – Vorbestellungen
- Scribblenauts: Showdown (WB Games) – 39,99 €
Nintendo Switch – Reduzierungen
- Spelunker Party! (SQUARE ENIX) – 14,99 € (bis zum 21.01.2018, normaler Preis: 29,99 €)
- Bleed (Digerati) – 13,49 € (bis zum 22.01.2018, normaler Preis: 14,99 €)
- The Coma: Recut (Digerati) – 17,99 € (bis zum 22.01.2018, normaler Preis: 19,99 €)
- Beach Buggy Racing (Vector) – 4,99 € (bis zum 23.01.2018, normaler Preis: 9,99 €)
- Riptide GP: Renegade (Vector Unit) – 4,99 € (bis zum 23.01.2018, normaler Preis: 9,99 €)
- Crimsonland (10tons) – 11,19 € (bis zum 24.01.2018, normaler Preis: 13,99 €)
- Transcripted (Plug In Digital) – 7,19 € (bis zum 25.01.2018, normaler Preis: 7,99 €)
- Portal Knights (505 Games) – 26,99 € (bis zum 28.01.2018, normaler Preis: 29,99 €)
- Oxenfree (Night School Studio) – 4,99 € (bis zum 06.02.2018, normaler Preis: 19,99 €)
Nintendo 3DS
- Picross e8 (JUPITER) – 5,00 €
- Link-a-Pix Colour (Lightwood) – 7,99 €
Nintendo 3DS – Reduzierungen
- SENRAN KAGURA 2: Deep Crimson (Marvelous) – 14,99 € (bis zum 01.02.2018, normaler Preis: 29,99 €)
- SENRAN KAGURA Burst (MarvelousAQL ) – 17,27 € (bis zum 01.02.2018, normaler Preis: 34,55 €)
- Aqua Moto Racing 3D (Zordix AB) – 5,99 € (bis zum 25.01.2018, normaler Preis: 7,99 €)
- Corpse Party (XSEED Games) – 14,99 € (bis zum 01.02.2018, normaler Preis: 29,99 €)
- Lord of Magna: Maiden Heaven (MARVELOUS) – 8,99 € (bis zum 01.02.2018, normaler Preis: 29,99 €)
- Return to PopoloCrois: A STORY OF SEASONS Fairytale (Marvelous) – 10,49 € (bis zum 01.02.2018, normaler Preis: 34,99 €)
- Rune Factory 4 (XSEED Games) – 14,99 € (bis zum 01.02.2018, normaler Preis: 29,99 €)
- VoxelMaker (Nostatic) – 4,39 € (bis zum 25.01.2018, normaler Preis: 5,49 €)
Nintendo 3DS – Themen
- Robin Hood the fearless (Mondo TV) – 0,99 €
- The brave Robin Hood: adventures in the forest (Mondo TV) – 0,99 €
- Robin Hood the archer (Mondo TV) – 0,99 €
- Sissi and the magic of the bracelet (Mondo TV) – 0,99 €
- Sissi will become the queen of Austria (Mondo TV) – 0,99 €
- Sissi loves the animals (Mondo TV) – 0,99 €
New Nintendo 3DS
- Raining Coins (Crazysoft) – 3,99 €
New Nintendo 3DS – Reduzierungen
- Breakout Defense 2 (nuGAME) – 4,89 € (bis zum 15.02.2018, normaler Preis: 6,99 €)
- DON’T CRASH GO (RCMADIAX) – 0,99 € (bis zum 15.02.2018, normaler Preis: 1,49 €)
- FOUR BOMBS (RCMADIAX) – 0,99 € (bis zum 15.02.2018, normaler Preis: 1,49 €)
- PINK DOT BLUE DOT (RCMADIAX) – 0,99 € (bis zum 15.02.2018, normaler Preis: 1,49 €)
- SWIPE (RCMADIAX) – 0,99 € (bis zum 15.02.2018, normaler Preis: 1,49 €)
- TABLE TENNIS INFINITY (RCMADIAX) – 0,99 € (bis zum 15.02.2018, normaler Preis: 1,49 €)
Wii U – Reduzierungen
- BOX UP (RCMADIAX) – 0,99 € (bis zum 15.02.2018, normaler Preis: 1,49 €)
- COLOR BOMBS (RCMADIAX) – 0,99 € (bis zum 15.02.2018, normaler Preis: 1,49 €)
- Exile’s End (XSEED Games) – 4,99 € (bis zum 01.02.2018, normaler Preis: 9,99 €)
- GALAXY BLASTER (RCMADIAX) – 0,99 € (bis zum 15.02.2018, normaler Preis: 1,49 €)
- Grand Prix Rock ‘N Racing (EnjoyUp) – 3,99 € (bis zum 15.02.2018, normaler Preis: 7,99 €)
- Job the Leprechaun (Herrero) – 2,00 € (bis zum 08.02.2018, normaler Preis: 2,99 €)
- PENTAPUZZLE (RCMADIAX) – 3,00 € (bis zum 15.02.2018, normaler Preis: 4,49 €)
- PIXEL SLIME U (RCMADIAX) – 2,00 € (bis zum 15.02.2018, normaler Preis: 2,99 €)
- REPTILIAN REBELLION (Herrero) – 2,00 € (bis zum 08.02.2018, normaler Preis: 2,99 €)
- Spheroids (Eclipse Games) – 3,99 € (bis zum 25.01.2018, normaler Preis: 7,99 €)
- SHOOTY SPACE (RCMADIAX) – 2,00 € (bis zum 15.02.2018, normaler Preis: 2,99 €)
- SUPER ROBO MOUSE (RCMADIAX) – 3,00 € (bis zum 15.02.2018, normaler Preis: 4,49 €)
- Tachyon Project (Eclipse Games) – 4,99 € (bis zum 01.02.2018, normaler Preis: 9,99 €)
- TAP TAP ARCADE (RCMADIAX) – 1,33 € (bis zum 15.02.2018, normaler Preis: 1,99 €)
- TAP TAP ARCADE 2 (RCMADIAX) – 2,00 € (bis zum 15.02.2018, normaler Preis: 2,99 €)
- TOUCH SELECTIONS (RCMADIAX) – 2,00 € (bis zum 15.02.2018, normaler Preis: 2,99 €)
- VoxelMaker (Nostatic) – 4,39 € (bis zum 25.01.2018, normaler Preis: 5,49 €)