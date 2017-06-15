News

Nintendo: Alle Videos zumSplatoon 2 World Inkling Invitational jetzt auf YouTube

Tim Rozenski

Videospielnerd | Leseratte | politisch interessierter Mensch

Vorheriger ArtikelGameplay-Material zu Nintendos E3-Highlights
Nächster ArtikelNintendo: Pokkén Tournament DX Invitational jetzt auf YouTube