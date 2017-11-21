Sony hat die Neuheiten im PlayStation Store KW47 2017 bekannt gegeben. In dieser Woche erwarten PlayStation-Spieler einige absolute Highlights. Bereits morgen erreichen uns die neuen Playlink-Spiele, darunter Wissen ist Macht und Hidden Agenda. Am Donnerstag dürfen Interessierte Hand an die Project CARS 2 Demo legen, während am Freitag die Zombies wieder los sind in Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 – Frosty Deluxe Edition.

Die Neuheiten im PlayStation Store KW47 2017

PS4

ab 21.11.

Cities: Skylines – Premium Edition

Professional Construction – The Simulation

MONSTER OF THE DEEP: FINAL FANTASY XV

Planet of the Apes: Last Frontier

Planet of the Apes: Last Frontier – Team Ape Bundle

Rec Room

ACA NEOGEO MUTATION NATION

ACA NEOGEO THE KING OF FIGHTERS ’97

Farmer & Forestry Bundle

The Jackbox Party Quadpack

ab 22.11.

Wissen ist Macht

Hidden Agenda

Battle of the Bulge

The Count Lucanor

Discovery

Holiday DLC Bundle 2 (Primal Carnage: Extinction)

Holiday Mega Game Bundle (Primal Carnage: Extinction)

ab 23.11.

Arcade Archives ELEVATOR ACTION

DWVR

Riptide GP Bundle

Vector Unit Triple Pack

Project CARS 2 Demo

ab 24.11.

PvZ GW2 – Frosty Standard Edition

Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 – Frosty Deluxe Edition

X-Morph: Defense Digital Deluxe Edition

X-Morph: Defense + Soundtrack