Sony hat die Neuheiten im PlayStation Store KW43 2017 bekannt gegeben. In dieser Woche erwarten PlayStation-Spieler einige absolute Highlights. Bereits heute erscheint mit der Persona 5: Ultimate Edition ein absolutes Highlight für RPG-Fans, immerhin räumte der Titel bei uns die Höchstwertung ein. Freitag stehen uns mit Assassin’s Creed Origins und Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus zwei absolute Schwergewichte ins Haus.
Die Neuheiten im PlayStation Store KW43 2017
PlayStation 4
ab 24.10.2017:
– Deer Hunter: Reloaded
– Rapala Fishing: Pro Series
– We Sing Pop
– Persona 5: Ultimate Edition
– The Mummy Demastered
– Butter & Friends: Babysitter Sim
ab 25.10.2017:
– The Evil Within 2
– AER – Memories of Old
– Numantia
– Nightmare Boy
– The Ministry of Time VR: Save the time
– Stunt Kite Masters VR
– Fort Defense North Menace
– Mahjong Royal Towers
ab 26.10.2017:
– ATV Drift & Tricks
– Just Dance 2018
ab 27.10.2017:
– Assassin’s Creed Origins
– Assassin’s Creed Origins – DELUXE EDITION
– Assassin’s Creed Origins – GOLD EDITION
– Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
– Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Digital Deluxe Edition
– Raiden V: Director’s Cut
– RUGBY 18 Day One Edition
– Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon with Bonus
– Yomawari: Midnight Shadows
– Cyberdimension Neptunia: 4 Goddesses Online
– anywhereVR
PlayStation 3
– Persona 5: Ultimate Edition ab 24.10.
– Just Dance 2018 ab 26.10.
PS Vita
– Yomawari: Midnight Shadows ab 27.10.