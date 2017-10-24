Sony hat die Neuheiten im PlayStation Store KW43 2017 bekannt gegeben. In dieser Woche erwarten PlayStation-Spieler einige absolute Highlights. Bereits heute erscheint mit der Persona 5: Ultimate Edition ein absolutes Highlight für RPG-Fans, immerhin räumte der Titel bei uns die Höchstwertung ein. Freitag stehen uns mit Assassin’s Creed Origins und Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus zwei absolute Schwergewichte ins Haus.

Die Neuheiten im PlayStation Store KW43 2017

PlayStation 4

ab 24.10.2017:

– Deer Hunter: Reloaded

– Rapala Fishing: Pro Series

– We Sing Pop

– Persona 5: Ultimate Edition

– The Mummy Demastered

– Butter & Friends: Babysitter Sim

ab 25.10.2017:

– The Evil Within 2

– AER – Memories of Old

– Numantia

– Nightmare Boy

– The Ministry of Time VR: Save the time

– Stunt Kite Masters VR

– Fort Defense North Menace

– Mahjong Royal Towers

ab 26.10.2017:

– ATV Drift & Tricks

– Just Dance 2018

ab 27.10.2017:

– Assassin’s Creed Origins

– Assassin’s Creed Origins – DELUXE EDITION

– Assassin’s Creed Origins – GOLD EDITION

– Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

– Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Digital Deluxe Edition

– Raiden V: Director’s Cut

– RUGBY 18 Day One Edition

– Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon with Bonus

– Yomawari: Midnight Shadows

– Cyberdimension Neptunia: 4 Goddesses Online

– anywhereVR

PlayStation 3

– Persona 5: Ultimate Edition ab 24.10.

– Just Dance 2018 ab 26.10.

PS Vita

– Yomawari: Midnight Shadows ab 27.10.