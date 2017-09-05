News

Neuheiten im PlayStation Store KW36 2017

PlayStation Store
Philipp Briel

Philipps Herz schlägt seit seiner frühen Kindheit für die gesamte Welt der Videospiele. Außerdem ist er ein absoluter Serienjunkie, bekennender Metal-Head und künftiger Familienvater.

Vorheriger ArtikelGerücht: Splatoon 2 - Neue Modi, Karten und mehr im Anmarsch?
Keine neueren Artikel