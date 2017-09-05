Sony hat die Neuerscheinungen der aktuellen Woche für PlayStation 3 und PlayStation 4 bekannt gegeben. Unter den Neuheiten im PlayStation Store KW36 2017 finden sich einige absolute Highlights. Am morgigen 06. September stehen beispielsweise mit Knack 2 und Destiny 2 zwei absolute Hochkaräter zum Download bereit. NBA 2K18: The Prelude lädt ab diesem Freitag zudem auf ein paar Körbe ein.
Neuheiten im PlayStation Store KW36 2017
PS4
– BLAZBLUE CENTRALFICTION + ADDITIONAL CHARACTERS BUNDLE
– Utawarerumono: Mask of Truth
– Blood Bowl 2: Legendary Edition
– Don’t Knock Twice
– Warlocks vs Shadows
– Destiny 2 – Digital Deluxe Edition ab 06.09.
– Destiny 2 – Game + Expansion Pass Bundle ab 06.09.
– Destiny 2 – Standard Edition ab 06.09.
– Knack 2 ab 06.09.
– A Hole New World ab 06.09.
– Save the Ninja Clan ab 06.09.
– Euro Fishing: Season Pass ab 07.09.
– Euro Fishing: Foundry Dock + Season Pass ab 07.09.
– ACA NEOGEO ZED BLADE ab 07.09.
– NBA 2K18: The Prelude ab 08.09.
– CUTE Bundle ab 08.09.
– GRIP ANTHOLOGY ab 08.09.
PS3
– BLAZBLUE CENTRALFICTION + ADDITIONAL CHARACTERS BUNDLE
PS Vita
– Utawarerumono: Mask of Truth ab 05.09.17
– It’s Spring Again ab 08.09.17